HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 12 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 2:45 a.m. Sunday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Possession of controlled substance, 2:54 a.m. Friday, 1500 block of 6th Avenue.
Trespass; warrant service or execution, 1:11 a.m. Friday, 800 block of 25th Street.
Information report, 6:06 p.m. Thursday, 200 block of 6th Avenue.
Tow in, 2:38 p.m. Thursday, 200 block of Bellevue Road.
Fraudulent use of a credit card with a value less than $1,000; petit larceny, 11 p.m. Wednesday, 2400 block of Collis Avenue.
Leaving the scene; property damage, 12:36 p.m. Thursday, 1100 block of 3rd Avenue.
Possession of controlled substance, 11:15 a.m. Thursday, unit block of Highlander Way.
Destruction of property, 5 p.m. March 29, 2500 block of Collis Avenue Rear.
Trespass, 2:25 p.m. Wednesday, 300 block of Olive Street.
