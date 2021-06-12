HUNTINGTON — A Scioto County, Ohio, woman was stopped by Transportation Security Administration officers at Huntington Tri-State Airport on Thursday when they detected a loaded .380 caliber handgun with six bullets in her carry-on bag.
When the TSA officer spotted the gun in the checkpoint X-ray machine, local police were alerted, came to the checkpoint and confiscated the weapon, the TSA reported.
The agency added that when an individual shows up at a checkpoint with a firearm, the checkpoint lane comes to a standstill until police resolve the incident. Guns at checkpoints can delay travelers from getting to their gates.
“It’s important to know where your gun is when you pack for a flight. And where that is must not be in your carry-on bag,” John C. Allen, TSA’s federal security director for West Virginia, said in a news release. “Our TSA officers remain vigilant in their duties even as the end of the pandemic nears.”
Travelers caught with guns at TSA checkpoints face civil penalties and also local charges. The TSA said this applies to travelers with or without concealed gun carry permits because even though an individual may have a concealed carry permit, it does not allow for a firearm to be carried onto an airplane.
Nationwide, TSA officers detected 3,257 firearms on passengers or their carry-on bags at checkpoints last year, although the total number of passengers screened at airport checkpoints across the country fell by 500 million compared to 2019 due to the pandemic.
The result was that twice as many firearms per million passengers screened were detected at checkpoints in 2020 compared to 2019. In 2020, TSA caught approximately 10 firearms per million passengers as compared to about five firearms per million passengers in 2019. Of the guns caught by TSA in 2020, about 83% were loaded.
The following information was provided by the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 10 new incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Friday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Attempt to commit felony, 11 p.m. Thursday, 700 block of 10th Avenue.
Information report, 11:30 p.m. Thursday, 3600 block of 3rd Avenue.
Shoplifting, first and second offense, 7:32 p.m. Thursday, 500 block of Bridge Street.
Information report, 7:25 p.m. Thursday, 200 block of 9th Street.
Petit larceny, 5 p.m. Monday, 500 block of West 3rd Street.
Burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, 1800 block of Woodmont Road.
Petit larceny, 11:45 a.m. Thursday, 300 block of West 18th Street.
Stolen auto, midnight April 21, 700 block of Jefferson Avenue.
Overdose, 12:10 p.m. Thursday, 200 block of Marcum Terrace.
Blocking driveway, 10:25 a.m. Thursday, 1200 block of Kanawha Terrace.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:
James Daniel Conard, 27, was jailed at 3 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with domestic battery and burglary. Bond was not set.
James D. Houchins, 30, was jailed at 5:40 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession of a controlled substance and fleeing in a vehicle under the influence of alcohol. A cash or surety bond of $23,000 was set.
Adam Ryan Thompson, 38, was jailed at 11:40 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with third-degree sexual assault. Bond was not set.