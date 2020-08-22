HUNTINGTON — A Kentucky woman was stopped at Tri-State Airport on Thursday after Transportation Security Administration officers spotted a loaded firearm in her carry-on bags.
According to Lisa Farbstein, spokeswoman for the TSA, the woman was stopped after officers found a loaded gun in her carry-on bag. Inside the bag, officers found a .380-caliber handgun loaded with six bullets. They also found two loaded magazines.
Police responded to the checkpoint, confiscated the gun and detained the woman before citing her on weapons charges.
The firearm was the second discovered within a five-day period at the airport. Three handguns have been found at the airport this year, compared to nine in 2019 and two in 2018.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed eight new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Friday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Possession of a controlled substance and DUI less than .150, 2:25 a.m. Friday, Interstate 64, mile marker 6.
Wanton endangerment involving a firearm, 1:22 p.m. Thursday, 900 block of West 9th Street.
Information report, 10 a.m. Thursday, 1700 block of 12th Avenue.
Found property, 7:49 p.m. Thursday, 800 block of 21st Street.
Assisting outside agency, 2:41 p.m. Thursday, Kenova.
Petit larceny, 7 p.m. Monday, 800 block of 8th Street.
Destruction of property and breaking and entering of an auto, 11 p.m. Wednesday, 1400 block of 5th Avenue.
Strangulation, 2:22 a.m. Thursday, 300 block of Highland Street.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:
Rashaun Moss, 43, was jailed at midnight Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Bond was $150,000.