MASON, W.Va. — Two people were charged this week in an embezzlement case after more than $12,000 was stolen from a Mason, West Virginia, business.
Mason County law enforcement received a report on Monday from the owner of TNT Coffee Shop that six out of seven weekly safety deposits were missing from the safe room.
The report was first described as a possible petit larceny on April 22, according to the criminal complaint.
The owner told police the names of employees who worked the previous week, including 51-year-old Nicole M. Ramage, of Pomeroy, Ohio.
Ramage was charged with grand larceny, conspiracy to commit a felony and embezzlement on Thursday for taking $10,000 from her employer.
According to the complaint, Ramage gave $2,300 of additional stolen money to a man she asked to steal the money — a total of $12,300.
Ramage told police that Justin Lee Middleswart, 44, was at the business every night for a week. Ramage said she did not know Middleswart personally but she knew his girlfriend.
Sgt.T. Doss received video footage that showed Middleswart going through the company’s back door and into the safe room. The video showed Middleswart had spent two minutes in the safe room and left with several envelopes, the complaint stated.
Doss informed the staff to alert police if Middleswart returned, which he did just before 5 p.m. Tuesday. Middleswart was arrested and charged with grand larceny and conspiracy to commit a felony.
The two met in an undisclosed meeting place to divide the stolen money, the complaint stated.
Ramage’s bond was set at $85,000. Middleswart’s bond was set at $75,000.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 15 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 2:52 p.m. Friday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Warrant service or execution, 2:52 p.m. Friday, 1000 block of Washington Avenue.
Domestic battery, 2:42 a.m. Friday, 200 block of Marcum Terrace.
Battery, domestic battery, 1:22 a.m. Friday, 1800 block of McVeigh Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, 8:40 a.m. Thursday, 1700 block of ½ Marcum Terrace.
Petit larceny, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 600 block of 30th Street.
Deceased person, 4:30 a.m. Thursday, 1000 block of Washington Avenue.
Petit larceny, 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, 900 block of 8th Avenue.
Receiving or transferring stolen goods, 1 p.m. Tuesday, near the corner of 11th Street and 6th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 11 p.m. Sunday, 500 block of North High Street, Guyandotte.
Second degree robbery, 7:58 a.m. Thursday, 1300 block of Madison Avenue.
48-hour parking violation, 9:30 a.m. Thursday, 1100 block of Monroe Avenue.
48-hour parking violation, 9:17 a.m. Thursday, 900 block of Jackson Avenue.
First degree arson, 3 a.m. Thursday, 1800 block of Charleston Avenue.
First degree arson, 2 a.m. Thursday, 1000 block of 9th Avenue.
First degree arson, 12:54 a.m. Thursday, 100 block of Davis Street.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Betty Marie Damron, 35, was jailed at 7:45 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Damron with obstructing an officer and burglary. Bond was not set.
Joseph Edward Troyer, 40, was jailed at 11:50 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Putnam County charged Troyer with failure to register as a sex offender. Bond was set at $10,000.
Lonnie Wayne Smith Jr., 42, was jailed at 4:25 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Putnam County charged Smith with prohibited person with a firearm and possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine. Bond was set at $50,000.