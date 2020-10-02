MILTON — Two people were arrested after a pursuit in Milton on Wednesday, which started after a hit-and-run victim spotted the vehicle suspected of hitting her in Ona.
According to the Milton Police Department, Cabell 911 received a call Wednesday afternoon from a person who said a vehicle had hit their car earlier and fled the scene. Chief Joe Parsons saw the suspected vehicle speeding past Newman’s Branch Road and a short pursuit followed until the vehicle was disabled when it struck a curb attempting to get around traffic.
The car was occupied by three individuals.
The driver, Elizabeth Walker, 24, of Huntington, was charged with driving on a suspended license, DUI on drugs and fleeing while DUI.
Another man was charged with misdemeanor possession of heroin, and the third passenger was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 10 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Thursday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Deceased person, 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, 1500 block of Terrace Drive.
Stolen auto, 9:36 p.m. Wednesday, 100 block of North Walnut Street.
Petit larceny, 9:45 p.m. Tuesday, 600 block of Marcum Terrace.
Petit larceny, 2 p.m. Wednesday, 200 block of Oakland Avenue.
Petit larceny, fraudulent use of an access device, 2 p.m. Wednesday, 1500 block of 4th Avenue.
Suspended or revoked license, 2:23 p.m. Wednesday, 1800 block of 3rd Avenue.
Information report, 6 p.m. Sept. 24, 2900 block of 1st Avenue.
Fraudulent schemes, midnight July 1, 200 block of Marcum Terrace.
Suspended or revoked license, 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, 2600 block of 5th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, 1000 block of 11th Street.