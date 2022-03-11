PROCTORVILLE, Ohio — Two Lawrence County men were arrested Friday after a shots-fired report at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds.
Tony D. Edwards, 43, of South Point, Ohio, was arrested on suspicion of breaking and entering, a felony of the fifth degree. Kevin M. Edwards, 42, of Proctorville, Ohio, was arrested on suspicion of improperly discharging a firearm in a school safety zone, a felony of the second degree.
Both men were taken to the Lawrence County Jail.
The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at 12:05 p.m. of shots fired at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds. Sheriff Jeff Lawless said deputies met with Kevin Edwards, a Fair Board member, who said his camper at the fairgrounds was broken into.
Kevin Edwards reported that Tony Edwards — no relation — was near his camper with some of his belongings. Kevin Edwards reported that he had his firearm and chased Tony Edwards to the fence and discharged his handgun three times into the ground.
Lawless said Tony Edwards stopped fleeing and deputies arrived shortly after.
Fairland Middle School officials heard the incident and activated their emergency lockdown procedures. Lawless said the incident never reached school property, but it was within close proximity.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 12 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 2:45 a.m. Friday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Stolen auto or auto theft, 2:45 a.m. Friday, 600 block of 6th Street.
Possession of a controlled substance, driving under the influence less than .150, 9:35 p.m. Thursday, near the corner of 13th Street and 3rd Avenue.
Domestic assault, 9:20 p.m. Thursday, 3800 block of Auburn Road.
Grand larceny, 7:40 p.m., 300 block of Holswade Drive.
Grand larceny, 1 p.m. Thursday, 1300 block of 8th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 12:30 p.m. Thursday, 1600 block of 7th Avenue.
Information report, 12:18 p.m. Thursday, 1600 block of 11th Avenue.
Information report, 1:30 p.m. Thursday, near the corner of 16th Street and Artisan Avenue.
Fraudulent use of a credit card with a value less than $1,000, petit larceny, 1 p.m., 500 block of 9th Avenue.
Information report, 9 a.m. Thursday, 600 block of 10th Street.
Forgery or uttering, 5 p.m. Wednesday, 1000 block of 5th Avenue.
Vehicle security, driving license revoked due to miscellaneous reasons, leaving the scene of accident causing property damage, 8:42 p.m. Thursday, 700 block of 16th Street.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Fiasili Fitisemanu Bartram, 41, was jailed at 9:15 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him on a warrant. Bond was not set.
Joshua Odell Shane Black, 33, was jailed at 2:40 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession of controlled substance. Bond was set at $3,000.
Janet Tenaj Maria Gaither, 22, was jailed at 1:10 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver. Bond was set at $50,000 cash only.
Christopher Dale Gamble, 36, was jailed at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with grand larceny. Bond was set at $10,000.
Misty Regan Napier, 47, was jailed at 1:10 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver. Bond was set at $50,000 cash only.
Ralph Viars, 35, was jailed at 9:15 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession of controlled substance and driving revoked for driving under the influence. Bond was not set.
Johnte Tyree Warren, 23, was jailed at 1:10 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver and brandishing. Bond was set at $52,000 cash only.
Eric Mashawn McNeely, 30, was jailed at 8:40 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver and a warrant. Bond was not set.
Sarah Sellards, 30, was jailed at 9:40 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her on a warrant. Bond was not set.
Jay Brandon Wolfe, 41, was jailed at 8:05 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver. Bond was not set.
Nathaniel Lee Chambers, 42, was jailed at 1:30 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with bond violation. Bond was not set.
Joseph Travis Hamsher, 35, was jailed at 11:55 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with driving under the influence. Bond was not set.
Mary Ann Cummings, 41, was jailed at 6 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged her with obstructing, destruction of property and disorderly conduct. Bond was not set.
Jawrene Faith Stanley, 19, was jailed at 4:05 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged her with domestic battery, possession of controlled substance and domestic assault. Bond was not set.
Matthew Workman, 28, was jailed at 4:05 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged him with domestic battery and domestic assault. Bond was not set.
Gina Lynn Bennett, 32, was jailed at 10:30 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Mason County charged her with possession of controlled substance and driving license revoked for driving under the influence. Bond was not set.