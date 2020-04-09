PRICHARD, W.Va. — A man and woman were arrested Tuesday evening after police allege they stole a boat from a vehicle that was on the side of U.S. 52 in Wayne County.
Sheriff Rick Thompson said in a release that the two suspects stole the boat from a victim, who was in the process of getting a tire to replace a flat while the vehicle was parked on the side of the roadway.
Bobbie Sue Clay, 20, of Louisa, Kentucky, and Jared Webb, 33, of Fort Gay, West Virginia, were arrested on Little Hurricane Creek Road in the Prichard area of Wayne County after deputies located the boat and suspects on Little Hurricane Creek Road.
Thompson said the boat was valued at $2,000.
Webb and Clay were both charged with grand larceny and conspiracy.
In addition to the charges, Clay was wanted on five felony drug charges from an investigation by the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit. In that investigation, Clay was charged with two counts of delivery of a controlled substance (crystal methamphetamine), one count of conspiracy and two counts of pseudoephedrine in an altered state.
Both are in the Western Regional Jail in Barboursville, and bond has not been set.
The Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit and Fort Gay Police Department assisted in the investigation, Thompson added.
The following information was provided by police reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 11 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Wednesday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Destruction of property, 4:23 a.m. Wednesday, 2400 block of 3rd Avenue.
Trespassing, 9 p.m. Tuesday, 400 block of West 18th Street.
Stolen auto/auto theft, 9:03 p.m. Tuesday, 1500 block of 3rd Avenue.
Petit larceny, 4 p.m. Sunday, 400 block of 8th Avenue.
Grand larceny, 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, 400 block of Staunton Street.
Breaking and entering auto, 11 p.m. Monday, 1800 block of McVeigh Avenue.
Deceased person, 10:01 a.m. Tuesday, 200 block of 25th Street.
Breaking and entering auto, midnight Tuesday, 1300 block of Huntington Avenue.
Fraudulent use of credit card value less than $1,000, 1:31 p.m. April 1, 900 block of Madison Avenue.
Information report, 3:14 a.m. Tuesday, 6th Street Bridge.
Burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, 6 p.m. Monday, 1800 block of West 5th Avenue.