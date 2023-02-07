ASHLAND — Two people were arrested in Ashland Monday during the search of a home suspected of being a fentanyl distribution site.
Northeast Kentucky Drug Task Force announced the conclusion to a long-term drug distribution investigation that began in 2022.
Boyd County Sheriff’s Office, Kentucky State Police K9 unit, and the Ashland Police Department Interdiction Unit executed the search warrant at a home in the 1800 block of Belmont Street.
Brandon Caudill, 25, and Shelbi Gentry, 22, were charged with trafficking fentanyl. Both defendants will face additional charges from the office of the Commonwealth Attorney.
The search resulted in the discovery of a substantial amount of suspected fentanyl, cutting agents, and a firearm.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 10 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 2:15 a.m. Tuesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Petit larceny, 1:26 p.m. Feb. 4, near the corner of 8th Avenue and 2nd Street.
Wanton endangerment involving a firearm, 5:17 a.m. Sunday, 600 block of West 16th Street.
Deceased person, 9:04 a.m. Monday, 1600 block of 11th Avenue.
Intoxication or drinking in public places, trespass, 2:11 p.m. Monday, 700 block of 4th Street.
Found property, 2:37 p.m. Monday, 2600 block of Piedmont Avenue.
Deceased person, 3:55 p.m. Monday, 2000 block of Madison Avenue.
Possession of prescription medication, possession of a controlled substance, warrant service or execution, driving under the influence, 8:28 p.m. Monday, unit block not listed, Saltwell Road.
First degree robbery, 10:54 p.m. Monday, near the corner of West 9th Street and Monroe Avenue.
Warrant service or execution, petit larceny, 1:23 a.m. Tuesday, 1600 block of 6th Avenue.
Warrant service or execution, 2:15 a.m. Tuesday, 800 block of West 14th Street.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Robert Lewis Stewart, 73, was jailed at 9:05 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Mason County charged Stewart with third offense of driving under the influence, reckless driving, driving license revoked for second driving under the influence and obstructing. Bond was set at $5,000.
