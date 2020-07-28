MILTON — Two individuals were arrested in Milton over the weekend after officers allegedly found crystal meth in their cruiser while performing a traffic stop.
Sidney David Ellis, 38, and Misty Dawn Trent, 40, both of Huntington were charged Saturday with possession with intent to deliver a control substance. Ellis is also charged with conspiracy and obstructing.
According to the Milton Police Department, officers responded to a complaint Friday night about a car sitting on their lot possibly making drug transactions. The car was spotted by an officer leaving on Johns Creek Road, and a traffic stop was conducted for equipment violations.
A K-9 subsequently indicated there were drugs in the vehicle, and a search revealed a syringe under the back seat and a black bag containing a large amount of small baggies and empty pill capsule skins.
A key to a lock box in the truck was also in the bag. A search warrant will be obtained for the lock box at a later date.
During the search, an officer found three grams of crystal meth in the floor of his cruiser at the feet of the arrested man.
Both individuals are housed at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 13 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 12:39 a.m. Monday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Deceased person, 12:39 a.m. Monday, 1200 block of 28th Street in Huntington.
Petit larceny, 9:11 p.m. Monday, 1000 block of West 11th Street.
Disorderly conduct, 8:08 p.m. Sunday, 600 block of Washington Avenue.
Warrant service, 6:31 p.m. Sunday, 2500 block of 5th Avenue.
Petit larceny 3 p.m. Saturday, 3100 block of 3rd Avenue.
Warrant service, 10:50 a.m. Saturday, Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Stolen auto, 5:45 p.m. July 22, 1500 block of 9th Avenue.
Warrant service, 9:15 a.m., 3200 block of Park Avenue.
Grand larceny, burglary and entry of a dwelling or outhouse, 7 p.m. Saturday, 2700 block of Latulle Avenue.
Disorderly conduct, 7:19 a.m. Sunday, 1000 block of 8th Avenue.
Grand larceny and destruction of property, 2 a.m. Sunday, 100 block of Buffington Street.
Possession of a controlled substance, obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct, 1:26 Sunday, 900 block of Washington Avenue.
Driveway blocking, 12:56 a.m. Sunday, 4300 block of Altizer Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:
Hughie Alvin Adkins, 37, was jailed at 8:40 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with burglary. He was also jailed on an active warrant for a DUI charge. Bond was not set.
Randall L. Mays, 38, was jailed at 2:300 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with fleeing in a vehicle, reckless driving, no insurance, speeding, driving revoked for DUI and improper registration. Bond was set at $25,000 cash-only.
Michael Earnest Pennington, 34, was jailed at 3:50 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance. Bond was not set.