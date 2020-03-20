HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
DRUG ARREST: Two men were arrested Thursday morning on drug charges following investigations by the Huntington Violent Crime Drug Task Force.
Derek Matthew Orme, 32, of Huntington, was arrested around 2:15 a.m. Thursday after a months-long investigation by the task force, according to a release.
Officers attempted a traffic stop after it was confirmed he had an invalid driver’s license. Orme allegedly fled from law enforcement in his vehicle. He was taken into custody in the 800 block of 8th Avenue.
He was allegedly found to be in possession of 15 pounds of marijuana, with a value of over $136,000.
Orme is charged with operating a vehicle with a suspended license for DUI and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
The task force, along with the Marshall University Police Department, also executed a search warrant Thursday morning in the 500 block of 22nd Street. HPD’s SWAT team assisted with making entry to the residence, which was directly across the street from a Marshall day care facility, according to a release. SWAT encountered a fortified door.
Cornelius Nkenge Nelson, aka Popcorn, 46, of Detroit, Michigan, was charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and person prohibited with a firearm.
Nelson was allegedly found to be in possession of an ounce of heroin, half an ounce of crystal methamphetamine, a distributable amount of fentanyl and two firearms.
More arrests are expected in the investigation, and the landlord was notified.
Both Nelson and Orme are housed in the Western Regional Jail. Bonds had not been set as of press time Thursday.
The Huntington Police Department listed six incident reports in a printout ending at 3 p.m. Thursday. Because the actual reports were not made available, these are the only details known:
Domestic battery, 12:30 a.m. Thursday, 600 block of Washington Avenue.
Suspended or revoked license for DUI, 4:39 p.m. Wednesday, 3300 block of U.S. 60.
No operator’s license, insurance required, DUI habitual user, 9:04 a.m. March 13, Altizer Avenue and 2nd Street.
Domestic battery, 2 p.m. Monday, 900 block of 9th Street West.
Burglary, entry of a dwelling or outhouse, 9 a.m. Tuesday, 400 block of West 3rd Street.
Petit larceny, burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, 7 p.m. Tuesday, 1900 block of 12th Avenue.
Rodney Lee Browne, 25, was incarcerated at 3:30 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Bond was not set.
Joshua Guy Ransbottom, 21, was incarcerated at 3:30 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with conspiracy. Bond was not set.