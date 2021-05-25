WAYNE — The Wayne County Sheriff’s department arrested two on drug charges in the Crum area of Wayne County over the weekend.
According to police, one man, Clayton Muncy, turned himself in to police after warrants were issued stemming from an investigation by the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit. A distribution quantity of crystal methamphetamine was found in a compartment in the dash of his vehicle.
In a separate incident, a vehicle was stopped and the driver gave a false name to police after being questioned. The driver was later identified as Allen Flemings, who was wanted on a parole violation for a drug conviction in Wayne County.
Both men were taken into custody. No other information was made available.
The following information was provided by the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 10 new incidents in the 24-hour period ending 3 p.m. Monday. However, the individual police reports were not made available so these are the only known details.
Disorderly conduct; intoxication or drinking in public places; illegal possession of alcoholic liquor, 11 p.m. Sunday, 700 block of 6th Avenue.
Trespass in structure or conveyance, 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 4, 1500 block of 6th Avenue.
Possession of marijuana, 9:56 a.m. Friday, 500 block of Bridge Street.
Trespass in structure or conveyance, 8:53 a.m. Wednesday, May 19, 1500 block of 7th Avenue.
Domestic battery, 2:10 p.m. Sunday, 1100 block of 26th Street.
Fraudulent schemes; destruction of property-misdemeanor, 4:58 a.m. Sunday, 1900 block of 5th Avenue.
Destruction of property-misdemeanor, 11 p.m. Saturday, 2200 block of Jefferson Avenue.
Deceased person, 11 p.m. Saturday, 100 block of Kinetic Drive.
Throwing or scattering garbage or rubbish, 7:45 p.m. Monday, May 17, 900 block of 5th Avenue.
Paraphernalia; warrant service/execution, 6:59 a.m. Sunday, 2900 block of 5th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
David Aaron Clemons, 40, was jailed at 7:45 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with strangulation, domestic battery and domestic assault. Bond was not set.
Elvis Rister, 45, was jailed at 1:05 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession with intent. Bond was not set.
Nicholas Trent White, 27, was jailed at 7:25 p.m. Saturday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with fleeing and capias. Bond was set at $4,500 surety/cash.
Zachary Alan Winters, 29, was jailed at 3:25 p.m. Saturday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with arson. Bond was set at $16,000 surety/cash.