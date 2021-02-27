FORT GAY, W.Va. — Two Fort Gay, West Virginia, women were arrested Thursday after a traffic stop led to the seizure of methamphetamine and heroin, according to the Wayne County sheriff.
Christy Lane Caudill, 38, and Breanna Sharee Heath, 29, were charged with conspiracy to distribute 5 to 50 grams of methamphetamine and possession of altered Sudafed or altered precursors. Additionally, Caudill faces a charge of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and Heath faces a charge of aiding and abetting.
According to Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson, as part of a drug investigation by the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit, a traffic stop was conducted and a quantity of heroin and meth were found. Thompson said Heath had hidden some heroin and meth in her underwear on behalf of Caudill, who is released on bond surrounding a March 2020 drug case.
Caudill’s bond was set at $45,000 and Heath’s bond is $30,000. Both are housed at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 21 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 1:15 a.m. Friday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Warrant service, trespassing and battery, 1:15 a.m. Friday, 2900 block of 1st Avenue.
Brandishing, 1:03 a.m. Friday, 1200 block of 4th Avenue.
Threats of terrorist acts, 10:30 p.m. Thursday, 2500 block of 5th Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance, driving on a suspended or revoked license and DUI less than .150, 10:07 p.m. Thursday, 500 block of Adams Avenue.
Information report, 9:31 p.m. Thursday, 2600 block of Washington Boulevard.
Possession of counterfeit with intent to utter, 4 p.m. Wednesday, 200 block of Washington Avenue.
Destruction of property, grand larceny and breaking and entering, noon Feb. 19, 900 block of 27th Street.
Intoxication or drinking in public places and disorderly conduct, 4:26 p.m. Thursday, 800 block of Washington Avenue.
Information report, 4:53 p.m. Thursday, 2500 block of 5th Avenue.
Unlisted, 3 a.m. Thursday, 800 block of 4th Avenue.
Domestic battery, 8 p.m. Feb. 21, 1700 block of Arlington Boulevard.
Destruction of property, 10:30 a.m. Thursday, 1900 block of Jackson Avenue.
Unlisted, 4 a.m. Feb. 19, 1700 block of Marcum Terrace.
Breaking and entering an auto, 1 a.m. Thursday, unit block of Beverly Court.
Burglary and entry of dwelling or outhouse, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, 1000 block of 16th Street.
Petit larceny, 9:02 a.m. Thursday, 1500 block of 6th Avenue.
Information report, 5 a.m. Thursday, 400 block of 13th Street.
Information report, 8 p.m. Wednesday, 2900 block of Washington Boulevard.
Petit larceny, 5:25 a.m. Thursday, 2200 block of 5th Avenue.
Warrant service, 3:45 a.m. Thursday, 600 block of 5th Avenue.
Deceased person, 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, 1200 block of 25th Street.