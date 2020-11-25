WAYNE — Two people have been charged in Wayne and Putnam counties for illegally shooting deer outside of hunting season.
According to the West Virginia Natural Resources Police, officers responded Nov. 15 to a complaint in Wayne County alleging two bucks were killed with a rifle earlier this month along Big Hurricane Creek.
Officers charged a Prichard resident with two counts of taking closed season and illegal possession of wildlife after finding that person killed an 8-point and a 10-point buck with a firearm. A $500 fine for each animal was also imposed.
WVNR also reported the complaint of an illegal deer kill on Riffle Ridge in Putnam County. The investigation found a North Carolina resident shot a button buck with a .270 rifle and was traveling back home with the deer. The officers met with the man on Interstate 77, where they obtained a statement in which he admitted to the kill.
He was charged with hunting without a license, taking closed season, illegal possession of wildlife and failure to game check. He was also fined $500.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 10 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Tuesday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Warrant service, 4 p.m. Monday, 1300 block of 3rd Avenue.
Petit larceny, 10:57 p.m. Monday, 1100 block of 26th Street.
Domestic battery and information report, 2 p.m. Monday, 2900 block of Rear Piedmont Road.
Warrant service, 1:26 p.m. Monday, 6 1/2 Alley.
Found property, 9:30 a.m. Nov. 16, 1100 block of 8 1/2 Alley.
Trespass, 9:41 a.m. Monday, 900 block of Washington Avenue.
Petit larceny, midnight Nov. 18, 3200 block of Piedmont Road.
Intoxicating substances, 10:17 a.m. Monday, 1600 block of 6th Avenue.
Breaking and entering, 9 p.m. Sunday, 600 block of 13th Street.
No operator’s license and insurance required, 5:45 p.m. Sunday, 1000 block of 9th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:
Jubel Shane Ross II, 23, was jailed at 6 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and destruction of property. Bond was set at $51,000.
Ronnie Lee Turner, 41, was jailed at 7:30 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.