MASON, W.Va. — Two people were arrested Wednesday following an investigation into a homicide case near Mason, West Virginia.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Department and the Mason County Detachment of the West Virginia State Police responded to a suspicious death call March 8 at approximately 5:20 p.m. on Carson Road near Mason.
A deceased man, John Michael Gomez, 30, from Middleport, Ohio, was discovered at the scene. Gomez was identified a day later on March 9.
The case was investigated as a homicide.
Warrants for first-degree murder were issued for Bobby Lee Woolford, 32, of Cleveland, Ohio, and Rikki Lynn Parsons-Wise, 24, of Racine, Ohio.
The Cleveland Police Department arrested Parsons-Wise on March 23. Woolford was in custody in Cleveland on unrelated charged from Ohio. Woolford will be extradited back to West Virginia once his charges in Ohio are satisfied.
The investigation remains ongoing.
To report information related to the investigation, contact the West Virginia State Police at 304-675-0850.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 10 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 2:58 a.m. Friday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Assisting outside agency, 2:58 a.m. Friday, near the corner of 28th Street and 8th Avenue.
Battery, 1:15 a.m. Friday, 800 block of 4th Avenue.
Trespassing, 11:37 p.m. Thursday, 1100 block of 3rd Avenue.
Breaking and entering auto, 1:25 a.m. Thursday, 200 block of High Drive.
Destruction of property, 9:30 a.m. Thursday, 1600 block of Ritter Boulevard.
Shoplifting, 8:20 a.m. Thursday, 700 block of 6th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Keenan Markeese Bell, 23, was jailed at 9:05 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver. Bond was not set.
Isaac Jacob Burns, 29, was jailed at 6:55 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession of controlled substance and transfer stolen vehicle. Bond was set at $50,000.
James William Keller, 60, was jailed at 11:50 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with failure to register as a sex offender and fugitive from justice. Bond was set at $20,000.
Tyrone Nelson Jr., 23, was jailed at 9:05 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with obstructing. Bond was not set.
Tiffany Michele Neumeyer, 42, was jailed at 7:45 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct. Bond was not set.
Rione Michelle McDaniel, 41, was jailed at 6:40 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with possession of controlled substance and shoplifting. Bond was not set.
Adam Blair Pingle, 44, was jailed at 12:30 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with trespassing. Bond was not set.
Linda Renee Yates, 27, was jailed at 3 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Wayne County charged her with breaking and entering, grand larceny and petit larceny. Bond was not set.
Jackie Lee Snider, 37, was jailed at 10:30 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Putnam County charged her with driving under the influence. Bond was not set.
Cory Justin Ronk, 36, was jailed at 12:25 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with driving with a revoked license and driving under the influence. Bond was not set.
Jose Carmen Tavarez, 51, was jailed at 3 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with driving under the influence .15 or higher. Bond was not set.
Dustin Lee Saul, 30, was jailed at 11 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged him with possession of controlled substance, reckless driving, speeding, tampering with vehicle, breaking and entering vehicle, obstructing, driver’s license suspended, fleeing in vehicle, fleeing on foot, joyriding, left of center, identity theft and grand larceny. Bond was not set.
Gage Tyler Plumley, 21, was jailed at 12:25 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with an outstanding warrant. Bond was set at $1,500 cash only.