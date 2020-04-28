BARBOURSVILLE — At least two people were jailed on felony charges Monday at the Western Regional Jail, according to booking records.

Dakota Michael Saul, 25, was jailed at 4:35 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with grand larceny and conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance. Bond was not set.

Ashley Johnelle Runyon, 32, was jailed at 12:05 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Wayne County charged her with probation violation. Bond was not set.

The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:

The Huntington Police Department listed three incident reports in the 24-hour period ending 3 p.m. Monday. Because the actual reports were not made available, these are the only details known:

Breaking and entering (auto), midnight Sunday, April 19, 1400 block of 4th Avenue.

Shoplifting, 5 p.m. Saturday, 800 block of 8th Street.

Warrant service, domestic battery, 1:18 a.m. Sunday, 10th Street and 8th Avenue.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.