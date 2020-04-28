BARBOURSVILLE — At least two people were jailed on felony charges Monday at the Western Regional Jail, according to booking records.
Dakota Michael Saul, 25, was jailed at 4:35 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with grand larceny and conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance. Bond was not set.
Ashley Johnelle Runyon, 32, was jailed at 12:05 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Wayne County charged her with probation violation. Bond was not set.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed three incident reports in the 24-hour period ending 3 p.m. Monday. Because the actual reports were not made available, these are the only details known:
Breaking and entering (auto), midnight Sunday, April 19, 1400 block of 4th Avenue.
Shoplifting, 5 p.m. Saturday, 800 block of 8th Street.
Warrant service, domestic battery, 1:18 a.m. Sunday, 10th Street and 8th Avenue.