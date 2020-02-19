LESAGE — Two men have been charged with grand larceny for an alleged tractor theft from a farm on Ohio River Road in Lesage, according to a criminal complaint filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court.
Joe Thomas France, 40, of Barboursville, and Seth A. Conkright, 30, of Ashland, were charged with grand larceny after police alleged they stole a John Deere tractor in the early morning hours of Feb. 9.
According to the criminal complaint, France told another man, Michael A. Carpenter, 27, of Milton, that Conkright “needed help with something.”
Carpenter told police he and France got in a Ford F-150 truck and were followed by Conkright, who was driving a Toyota Camry, to the back side of the farm where Conkright dismantled a farm gate to allow access to the tractor they planned to steal.
Carpenter told police Conkright took France to the area where the tractor was stolen. France then drove the tractor back to the gate area, while Conkright followed him.
France hid the tractor on the farm in the woods, according to the complaint.
Carpenter told police he asked Conkright about the tractor and he stated that the tractor was not stolen and that “someone owed him money.”
Surveillance photos and witness statements gathered throughout the investigation substantiated Carperter’s claims, police said in the complaint.
Conkright told police that he received a phone call from an unknown man Feb. 9 asking him to bring fuel for the tractor and that he “simply took fuel to the unknown man and followed the tractor to make sure that they did not run out of fuel.” He advised police he did it in exchange for money and cigarettes.
Conkright was jailed Feb. 11 on the grand larceny charge and misdemeanor charges of receiving and transferring stolen property and possession of a controlled substance. Bond was $5,000 on the grand larceny charge and $10,000 on the two misdemeanor charges, according to the Western Regional Jail website.
France was jailed Feb. 17 on the charge of grand larceny. His bond was set at $51,000.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 11 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Tuesday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
DUI greater than .150, suspended registration/license, 1:40 a.m. Tuesday, 3100 block of 16th Street Road.
Paraphernalia, 12:10 a.m. Tuesday, 400 block of 9th Street.
Possession of marijuana, burglary tools, 11:39 p.m. Monday, West 8th Street and Virginia Avenue.
Deceased person, 10:24 p.m. Monday, 2400 block of 8th Avenue.
Disorderly conduct, assault on a police officer, firefighter or EMS, 9:11 p.m. Monday, 700 block of West 14th Street.
Warrant service/execution, 4:48 p.m. Monday, 200 block of 24th Street.
Petit larceny, 11:30 a.m. Friday, 400 block of 9th Street.
Information report, 11:48 a.m. Monday, 1300 block of Charleston Avenue.
Petit larceny, 8:20 a.m. Monday, 300 block of West 9th Avenue.
Disorderly conduct, intoxication or drinking in public places, illegal possession of alcoholic liquor, 2:10 a.m. Monday, 100 block of Bridge Street, Guyandotte.
Warrant service/execution, 1:09 a.m. Monday, 2300 block of 9th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at the Western Regional Jail:
Alex Kane Dillistone, 35, was jailed at 5:40 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County jailed him on three active warrants. Bond was not set.
Leslie Jean Whitt, 37, was jailed at 6:15 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with receiving or transferring stolen property and disorderly conduct. Bond was not set.
Lonnie Paul Nelson, 40, was jailed at noon Monday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with delivery of a controlled substance. Bond was not set.
Ryan Matthew Marcum, 28, was jailed at 3:30 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with receiving or transferring stolen property. Bond was $30,000 cash only.
Cody R. Taylor, 30, was jailed at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with a circuit order. Bond was not set.