HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Police Department has charged two people with murder involving drug trafficking after two people were found shot to death last year.
Dakota Ryan Keaton, 23, of Huntington, and Marcellas Cortez Mitchell, 29, of Garden City, Michigan, were each charged with two counts of murder, according to HPD.
They were arrested by Huntington Police officers during the investigation into the deaths of Andrea L. Burnette, 35, of Huntington, and Terence D. Holmes, 48, of Cincinnati, who were found dead May 10, 2021, inside a residence in the 700 block of 5th Avenue in the Guyandotte neighborhood.
According to a criminal complaint, police responded to a report of two gunshot victims that day, finding Burnette and Holmes with fatal gunshot wounds.
The police investigation revealed that Mitchell was involved in a drug trafficking organization that included Burnette.
According to the criminal complaint, Mitchell made accusations that Burnette had stolen money and/or drugs from him, prompting him to threaten to harm her.
Detective Kevin Miller said in the criminal complaint that witness statements along with corroborating digital and physical evidence indicate Keaton conspired with Mitchell to kill Burnette.
According to police, Keaton was being held at Western Regional Jail on Tuesday after being arrested while leaving a residence in the 600 block of Richmond Street in Guyandotte. Mitchell was arrested March 12 in the Detroit, Michigan, area.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported five incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 11:48 p.m. Wednesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Possession of marijuana, 11:48 p.m. Wednesday, 2400 block of 3rd Avenue.
Domestic battery, 8 p.m. Wednesday, 1700 block of Artisan Avenue.
Destruction of property, 7:26 p.m., 3200 block of Park Avenue.
Stolen auto or auto theft, 3 p.m. Dec. 29, 2021, 1500 block of 9th Avenue.
Fraudulent use of a credit card with a value of $1,000 or more, 10:50 a.m. Wednesday, 600 block of 10th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Brian Everette Bowen, 25, was jailed at 9:10 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with ATV in road, driving under the influence, no insurance, no passing zone and fail to yield right of way. Bond was not set.
Aaron Douglas Mills, 35, was jailed at 4:20 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with possession of altered Sudafed or precursors. Bond was set at $10,000.
Jeremy Todd Stender, 40, was jailed at 9:35 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with domestic battery and domestic assault. Bond was not set.
Gary Wayne Cochran II, 24, was jailed at 8:45 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver and first-degree arson. Bond was set at $50,000.
Jacob Ryan Lewis, 31, was jailed at 12:45 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with bond violation. Bond was not set.
Jason Robert Adams, 43, was jailed at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged him with circuit court outstanding warrant. Bond was not set.
Brandon Anthony Hargaugh, 35, was jailed at 6:05 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with interfering with emergency communications and domestic battery. Bond was not set.