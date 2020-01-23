GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — The Gallipolis Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating two motor vehicle crashes with injuries that occurred within 15 minutes of each other Wednesday morning in Meigs County, according to a news release.
At 9:33 a.m., a Ford Fusion driving south on Ohio 7 near mile marker 14 crossed the center line, striking a Kenworth T680 semi-truck.
The Ford was driven by Arlene S. Downer, 58, of Pomeroy, Ohio, with Jack Downer, 56, of Pomeroy, as a passenger. Both were taken to St. Mary’s Medical Center by med-flight for treatment.
The truck’s driver, Anthony A. Sapp, of Milton, was not injured.
Twelve minutes later at 9:45 a.m. near mile marker 11 on U.S. 33, a Chevrolet HHR was struck by a Chrysler Town & Country after the Chevrolet failed to yield at a stop sign while attempting to cross U.S. 33 to travel south on State Route 7.
The driver of the Chevrolet, Betty L. Marsh, 81, of Langsville, Ohio, was taken to Holzer Emergency of Pomeroy with minor injuries; the passenger in the vehicle, Grace Marsh, 36, also of Langsville, and the driver of the Chrysler, Dawnannett D. Smarr, 31, of Middleport, Ohio, were not injured.
Alcohol and drugs have been ruled out as factors in the crashes, according to the release.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed nine incident reports in a printout ending at 3 p.m. Wednesday. Because the actual reports were not made available, these are the only details known:
Destruction of property — misdemeanor, 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, 7th Avenue West.
Obstructing officer, unattended motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, 8:56 p.m. Tuesday, 1100 block of 25th Street.
Fleeing from officer, no vehicle, warrant service/execution, 7:53 p.m. Tuesday, 600 block of Trenton Place.
Domestic battery, 3:47 p.m. Tuesday, 800 block of 5th Street.
Burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, 8:20 a.m. Tuesday, 1800 block of 12th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 1:25 p.m. Tuesday, 500 block of Roby Road.
Joyriding — stolen vehicle without intent to permanently deprive, 12:35 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, 2400 block of 5th Avenue.
B&E, 4 p.m. Monday, 500 block of West 10th Street.
Deceased person, 5:39 a.m. Tuesday, 1800 block of Napier Street.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at the Western Regional Jail:
Tasha Lynn Adkins, 34, was jailed at 10 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with conspiracy and fleeing. Bond was $25,000.
Cody James Ross, 22, was jailed at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged him with conspiracy and grand larceny. Bond was not set.
Damion Isaac Dean, 22, was jailed at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with grand larceny. Bond was $50,000.
Zachariah Alexander Lewis, 33, was jailed at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with conspiracy. Bond was $50,000.
Anthony Tomel Logan, 25, was jailed at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with conspiracy. Bond was $50,000.
Kaveus Franklin Penick, 23, was jailed at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with conspiracy. Bond was $50,000.
Curtis Alexander Watkins, 31, was jailed at 5:40 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Bond was $10,000.