HUNTINGTON — Two men were killed and one woman was injured Monday evening in a car collision on W.Va. Route 2, Cabell County Chief Deputy Doug Adams said.
The wreck occurred at about 6:40 p.m. Monday near the junctions of Union Ridge and Frontage roads when a driver went left of center and struck a vehicle.
Adams said the preliminary investigation showed Theodore Hoffert, 62, of New Haven, was driving northbound when he crossed the line and struck the other vehicle. Hoffert died from his injuries.
The other vehicle, driving southbound, had two people in it.
The passenger, John Dzurenka, 80, of Point Pleasant, died from his injuries the night of the wreck. The driver of the vehicle, Susan Dzurenka 79, was still listed as critical but in stable condition Wednesday morning, according to Adams.
Adams said the area that the wreck occurred is known to have fatal wrecks.
“I couldn't even begin to count how many bad fatal wrecks we've had up in that area,” Adams explained. “It's usually, you know, there's a lot of wetlands up there and we used to get (wrecks) all the time because the fog would set in and the road would freeze over.”
The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office was assigned to the investigation.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 11 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 4:03 a.m. Wednesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Disorderly conduct, 4:03 a.m. Wednesday, near the corner of 10th Street and 7th Avenue.
Indecent exposure, destruction of property, 2:41 a.m. Wednesday, 700 block of 6th Avenue.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.