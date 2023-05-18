MASON, W.Va. — A state dump truck crash Thursday injured two West Virginia Division of Highways workers.
Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller said the single-vehicle accident was reported around 11:30 a.m. at the U.S. 35 and state Route 817 crossover, near Kirkpatrick Animal Hospital in Henderson.
Miller said the dump truck was loaded with asphalt when it rolled over.
"Two people were injured, but not life threatening," he said.
One worker was flown to a local hospital for medical treatment and the other was taken by ambulance. DOH officials reported the crew from Putnam County was assigned to fill potholes in the area.
Miller said the cause of the accident remains under investigation. The West Virginia State Police and the DOH are handling the investigation, he said.
Miller says the roads have been cleared and are open to traffic.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 16 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 12:01 p.m. Thursday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Destruction of property, 9 p.m. Wednesday, 1100 block of 4th Avenue.
Domestic assault, 12:01 a.m. Thursday, 400 block of Bridge Street Guyandotte.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, 11:34 p.m. Wednesday, near the corner of West 9th Street and Jefferson Avenue.
Destruction of property, 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, 2100 block of Marcum Terrace.
Fraud and related activity in connection with access device, 5:52 p.m. Tuesday, 900 block of 11th Avenue.
Stolen auto and auto theft, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, 1000 block of Euclid Place.
Paraphernalia, 7:14 p.m. Wednesday, 1100 block of 4th Avenue.
Warrant service or execution, 4:01 p.m. Wednesday, 2200 block of 8th Avenue.
Found property, 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, 3100 block of Washington Boulevard.
Grand larceny, 1 p.m. Sunday, unit block of Copper Glen Drive.
Petit larceny, 12:53 p.m. May 3, 2600 block of West 5th Avenue.
Grand larceny, 3 a.m. Wednesday, 200 block of 8th Avenue.
Shoplifting, midnight May 8, 500 block of 20th Street.
Warrant service or execution, 9:07 a.m. Wednesday, unit block not listed, 31st Street.
Runaway juvenile, information report, 1:41 a.m. Wednesday, 2200 block of Adams Avenue.
Trespassing, 2:06 a.m. Wednesday, 100 block of Baer Street.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
David Lee Chaney Jr., 33, was jailed at 5 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged Chaney with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Bond was set at $20,000.
Cassandra Jane Holdren, 19, was jailed at 4:20 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged Holdren with grand larceny. Bond was set at $10,000.
Jason Dee Cunningham, 44, was jailed at 12:55 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Putnam County charged Cunningham with driving license revoked for third DUI offense. Bond was not set.
