BARBOURSVILLE — Barboursville police arrested two felons who they say had drugs and guns at a convenience store along U.S. 60 on Tuesday.
According to a criminal complaint, Gabriel Weaver, 22, and Marquise Ryan Billups, 24, both from Virginia Beach, Virginia, were found asleep in a Chevy Malibu at Tanyard Station.
“In plain view, officers observed a firearm and drug paraphernalia,” the complaint stated.
Barboursville police also said there was a bullet hole on the side of the vehicle and a pierced tire.
Officers found a .45-caliber Ruger, 9mm Smith & Wesson, a 9mm Tri-Star Canik, several rounds of ammunition and a bag of approximately three grams of marijuana.
According to law enforcement in Norfolk, Virginia, the 9mm Tri-Star Canik was a stolen firearm.
Weaver and Billups were charged with being felons in possession of a firearm and were lodged in Western Regional Jail.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 26 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 2:58 a.m. Tuesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, 2:58 a.m. Tuesday, 600 block of 9th Avenue.
Burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, 11:30 p.m. Aug. 1, 1100 block of 11th Avenue.
Burglary tools, paraphernalia, 11:05 p.m. Monday, near the corner of 6th Street and 12th Avenue.
No operator’s license, defective equipment, no proof of insurance, obstructing officer, warrant, 8:31 p.m. Monday, near the corner of Washington Avenue and West 9th Street.
Open container, illegal camping, 7:31 p.m. Monday, 600 block of 4th Avenue.
Found property, 5:40 p.m. Monday, 2400 block of 9th Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance, warrant service or execution, 4:57 p.m. Monday
Information report, 4:38 p.m. Monday, 300 block of Norway Avenue.
Harassing and threatening by computer or electronic device, 1 p.m. Sept. 5, 2700 block of 1st Avenue.
Information report, noon Sept. 8, 1300 block of 3rd Avenue.
Runaway juvenile, midnight Sept. 4, 600 block of Washington Avenue.
Destruction of property, noon Aug. 31, 2700 block of 9th Avenue.
Destruction of property, breaking and entering auto, noon Aug. 20, 1100 block of Washington Avenue.
Shoplifting, 1:20 a.m. Sept. 11, 100 block of 4th Avenue.
Assault, battery of a school employee, 6:23 a.m. Monday, near the corner of 10th Street West and Madison Avenue.
Trespass, loitering, 11 a.m. Monday, near the corner of 10th Street West and Madison Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance, 11 a.m., Sept. 8, unit block of Highlander Way.
Petit larceny, 10 a.m. Sept. 8, 100 block of Francis Street.
Fraudulent use of a credit card with value less than $1,000, noon Sept. 3, 500 block of 9th Street.
Burglary, 7:30 a.m. Sunday, 100 block of North Walnut Street.
Disturbance of schools, societies, or other assemblies, 1:29 a.m. Sept. 6, unit block of Highlander Way.
Found property, 8:27 a.m. Monday, unit block of West 7th Avenue.
Auto tampering, petit larceny, breaking and entering auto, 6 a.m. Sunday, 700 block of West 3rd Street.
Possession of a controlled substance, 7 a.m. Monday, unit block of Highlander Way.
Warrant service or execution, fleeing from officer, 3:30 a.m. Monday, near the corner of Hal Greer Boulevard and 7th Avenue.
Petit larceny, destruction of property, receiving or transferring stolen goods, 2:02 a.m. Monday, 400 block of Bridge Street Guyandotte.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
James Edward Housley, 52, was jailed at 7:40 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Housley with possession of a controlled substance and obtaining money by false pretense. Bond was set at $12,000.
James Dale May, 35, was jailed at 5 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged May with fleeing with reckless disregard and person prohibited from possessing a firearm. Bond was set at $50,000.
Mark Jeffery Hale, 62, was jailed at 4:55 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Wayne County charged Hale with grand larceny. Bond was set at $50,000.
Mark Jonathan Hale, 36, was jailed at 4:55 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Wayne County charged Hale with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and conspiracy. Bond was set at $30,000.