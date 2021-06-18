WAYNE — Two fugitives were arrested in Wayne County on Wednesday night, according to police.
The Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit, road patrol deputies and the West Virginia State Police were executing warrants in the Crum area when they encountered Luke Dingess, who was wanted for absconding parole more than a year ago.
Dingess fled on foot, and when deputies attempted to arrest him, they, along with the suspect, fell over an embankment during the chase.
Dingess was on parole after a drug conviction by the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit. Additionally, he is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, fleeing on foot, battery on a police officer and obstructing.
Elsewhere in the county, Donald Elam, of Grayson, Kentucky, was arrested by the Kenova Police Department on a traffic stop. Elam was wanted for felony drug warrants issued by the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit after an investigation. He is charged with possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and heroin.
The following information was provided by the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 15 new incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Thursday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, destruction of property — misdemeanor, 5:52 p.m. June 10, 400 block of 12th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 2 a.m. Wednesday, 1000 block of 9th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 2 p.m. Wednesday, 1900 block of 6th Avenue.
Information report, 10:41 p.m. Wednesday, 1000 block of Madison Avenue.
Information report, 8:24 p.m. Wednesday, 300 block of Washington Avenue.
Burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, noon Sunday, 600 block of 4th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 7 p.m. Monday, 2700 block of Collis Avenue.
Destruction of property — misdemeanor, domestic battery, 11:25 p.m. June 6, 1000 block of 25th Street.
Runaway juvenile, 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, West 6th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 11 a.m. June 9, 600 block of Hal Greer Boulevard.
Warrant service/execution, 10:05 a.m. Wednesday, 400 block of 13th Street.
Operation of a vehicle without evidence of registration, 48-hour parking violation, 10:16 a.m. Wednesday, 1000 block of 25th Street.
Petit larceny, 5 p.m. Tuesday, 800 block of 3rd Avenue.
Receiving or transferring stolen goods — misdemeanor, 4:28 p.m. Monday, 4100 block of Auburn Road.
Deceased person, 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, 2400 block of 3rd Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Matthew Robert Hudson, 35, was jailed at 8 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with a home confinement violation. Bond was not set.
Wayne Franklin Dailey, 44, was jailed at 2:35 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession with intent. Bond was set at $75,000 cash or surety.
Solomon Rashad Wilburn, 42, was jailed at 1:40 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with grand larceny. Bond was set at $10,000 cash or surety.
William Larry Copley, 47, was jailed at 3:20 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with strangulation, domestic battery and capias. Bond was set at $15,024 cash or surety.
Justin Tyler Spencer, 40, was jailed at 12:40 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with probation hold. Bond was not set.