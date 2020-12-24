Huntington, WV (25701)

Today

Periods of rain and snow. High 48F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Snow this evening will yield to a mostly cloudy sky late. Low 17F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.