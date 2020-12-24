Essential reporting in volatile times.

HUNTINGTON — Deputies are searching for a suspect after one person was shot at a motel outside of Huntington on Thursday.

According to Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle, officers were called around 1:30 a.m. Thursday to reports of a shooting at the Red Roof Inn, located just off U.S. 60 outside of Huntington.

Upon arrival, Cabell County sheriff deputies found Anthony Williams, 18, of Huntington, with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was transported to an area hospital for the wound, which as of Thursday appeared to be non-life threatening.

Jahson Anthony Elijah Gresham, 18, of St. Albans, is wanted on active warrant for malicious wounding. Zerkle said he left the scene in a white Kia Soul.

Police believe the shooting might have involved a love triangle, but the investigation is ongoing.

ARMED ROBBERY: The Huntington Police Department is investigating after an armed robbery was reported at a Huntington apartment overnight.

Huntington Police Capt. Levi Livingston said police reports indicate police were called to a report of the robbery at 1530 3rd Ave. in Huntington just after 6 a.m. Thursday. The suspects entered the residence and had an altercation with the victim. One suspect did have a firearm, but no shots were fired.

It doesn’t appear anything was taken, but the victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment for injuries, which appear to be non-life threatening as of Thursday morning, he said.

Livingston said based on the report, it appears the subjects were familiar with each other and it was not a random event.

Three suspects, only described as possibly white, fled the scene, and the investigation is ongoing.

The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:

The Huntington Police Department listed 12 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 6:42 p.m. Wednesday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:

Domestic assault, 5:42 p.m. Wednesday, 1200 block of Marcum Terrace.

Battery, 4 p.m. Wednesday, 1400 block of Commerce Avenue.

Petit larceny, 4:10 p.m. Wednesday, 600 block of 20th Street.

Information report, noon Dec. 14, 600 block of 15th Street.

Domestic battery, noon Tuesday, 2400 block of 1st Avenue.

Domestic battery, 9 a.m. Wednesday, 600 block of West 23rd Street.

Domestic assault and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, 10:28 a.m. Wednesday, 4300 block of Piedmont Road.

Deceased person, 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, 2900 block of Hughes Street.

Shoplifting, 7 p.m. Monday, 3100 block of U.S. 60.

Unlisted, 3:25 a.m. Wednesday, 1100 block of Veterans Memorial Boulevard.

Stolen auto, midnight Wednesday, 300 block of 8th Avenue.

Shoplifting, 2:09 a.m. Wednesday, 1500 block of 6th Avenue.

The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail: 

Derrick Eugene Randolph Jr., 38, was jailed at 3 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Bond was $15,012.

Heather Marie Artrip, 36, was jailed at 1:10 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Wayne County charged her with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.

Scottie Allen Gussler, 38, was jailed at 1:10 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with being a fugitive from justice, transferring stolen vehicle and possession of a controlled substance. Bond was not set.

