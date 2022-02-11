HUNTINGTON — Two Huntington residents were incarcerated in the Scioto County Jail and charged after Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers seized 3 pounds of methamphetamine worth approximately $108,000.
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the troopers stopped a 2008 Lincoln Navigator with West Virginia registration at 7:28 a.m. Feb. 2 for a turn signal violation on State Route 823. A drug-sniffing dog alerted to the vehicle, which resulted in a search of the vehicle and revealed the drugs.
The driver, Jessica McCormick, 31, and passenger, Dakota Kliber, 29, were incarcerated and charged with possession of drugs, a first-degree felony, and trafficking in a Schedule I substance.
Ohio State Highway Patrol said if McCormick and Kliber are convicted, they could each face up to 22 years in prison and up to a $40,000 fine.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported eight incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 2:17 a.m. Friday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Destruction of property, 2:17 a.m. Friday, 500 block of West 10th Avenue.
Warrant service or execution, second offense of license revoked for miscellaneous reasons, second offense of driving under the influence, possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver, delivery of a controlled substance, 9:30 p.m. Thursday, 500 block of 31st Street.
Joyriding, stolen vehicle without intent to permanently deprive, 2 p.m. Thursday, 300 block of 31st Street.
Battery, 8:09 p.m. Thursday, 1700 block of Jefferson Avenue.
Petit larceny, 7:21 p.m. Thursday, 100 block of 4th Avenue.
Disorderly conduct, trespass, obstructing an officer, 2:09 p.m. Thursday, 500 block of 7th Avenue.
Obstructing an officer, possession of a controlled substance, driving under the influence less than .150, 2:33 a.m. Thursday, 2800 block of 5th Avenue.
Deceased person, 11:51 p.m. Wednesday, 1100 block of 3rd Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Paul Donald Brumfield, 63, was jailed at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with receiving and transferring stolen goods. Bond was not set.
Christopher Eugene Capers, 34, was jailed at 3:01 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver. Bond was set at $50,000.
Marcus Alexandr Legg, 19, was jailed at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with stalking, malicious wounding, burglary at nighttime and domestic assault. Bond was set at $41,000.
Sarah Christine Mullally, 32, was jailed at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with obstructing, disorderly conduct, trespassing and destruction of property. Bond was set at $1,900.
Demarcus Anthony Perry, 27, was jailed at 8:45 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with two warrants. Bond was not set.
Charles Robert Spurlock, 37, was jailed at 11 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with domestic battery. Bond was not set.
Robert Dale Yost, 53, was jailed at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with an outstanding warrant, possession of a controlled substance and receiving and transferring stolen goods. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with an outstanding warrant. Bond was set at $14,000.
Erica Louise Adkins, 39, was jailed at 11:30 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and a second defense of domestic battery. Bond was not set.
David Brandon Gilliam, 39, was jailed at 10:55 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with a second count of entry of building other than dwelling and breaking and entering. Bond was set at $30,000 cash only.
Travis Mullins, 29, was jailed at 5:40 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with a warrant. Bond was not set.
Phillips Eugene Dunlap, 44, was jailed at 9:20 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with driving under the influence with drugs and a possession of methamphetamine. Bond was not set.
Timothy Wayne Buckalew, 35, was jailed at 7:50 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with brandishing and domestic battery. Bond was not set.
Caila Diana Vance, 26, was jailed at 2:30 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Putnam County charged her with possession of a controlled substance. Bond was set at $15,000.
Caleb Levon Ware, 25, was jailed at 12:45 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with a circuit order. Bond was not set.
Zachary Taylor Harmon, 20, was jailed at 12:45 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with a bond violation. Bond was not set.
Matthew Alen McCoy, 35, was jailed at 11:05 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with a bond violation. Bond was not set.