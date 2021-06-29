HURRICANE — Two Hurricane firefighters injured while responding to a mobile home fire Monday evening have been discharged from the hospital, Hurricane Fire and Rescue reported Tuesday.
The firefighters were taken to St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington after responding to a call where a mobile home trailer was engulfed in flames on the 2600 block of 2nd Street in Hurricane. They were treated for dehydration and heat exposure.
When the responding agencies arrived at the scene, a single-wide trailer had flames visible from three sides, but emergency responders were able to contain the flames around 20 minutes later and prevent it from spreading to neighboring structures.
The occupant of the mobile home was treated for smoke inhalation and released at the scene.
The following information was provided by the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 28 new incidents in the 24-hour period ending 3 p.m. Tuesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Intoxication or drinking in public places, 1:15 a.m. Tuesday, 10th Street riverfront.
Deceased person, 10:40 p.m. Monday, 2900 block of Marcum Terrace.
Petit larceny, 2 p.m. Saturday, 1200 block of 4th Avenue.
Arson-attempt to commit arson, 4th degree, 6:20 p.m. Monday, 1100 block of Madison Avenue.
Shoplifting first and second offense, 10:30 p.m. Monday, 4400 block of Waverly Road.
Possession of a controlled substance, 7:38 p.m. Monday, 800 block of Virginia Avenue.
Petit larceny, 10 p.m. Sunday, 100 block of Francis Street.
Petit larceny, 3:11 p.m. Monday, 400 block of West 26th Street.
Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse, 3:11 p.m. Monday, 3100 block of Saltwell Road.
Possession of a controlled substance; paraphernalia, 3:25 p.m. Monday, 9 1/2 Alley.
Breaking and entering auto, 10 p.m. Sunday, 2100 block of 7th Avenue.
Shoplifting, 3:07 p.m. Monday, 6000 block of 5th Avenue.
Information report, 6 p.m. Sunday, 800 block of Vernon Street.
Deceased person, 2:13 p.m. Monday, 400 block of 7th Street.
Destruction of property-felony; breaking and entering, 4 p.m. Sunday, 1000 block of West 14th Street.
Domestic battery, 11:33 a.m. Monday, 1200 block of Ann Street.
Breaking and entering auto, 5 p.m. Friday, June 25, 500 block of 9th Avenue.
Paraphernalia, 9:55 a.m. Monday, 200 block of 6th Avenue.
Grand larceny; breaking and entering, 3:25 a.m. Monday, 100 block of 3rd Avenue.
Stolen auto/auto theft, 5 p.m. Saturday, 500 block of Washington Avenue.
Paraphernalia, 9:30 p.m. Monday, 3rd Street and 3rd Avenue.
Grand larceny, 6 p.m. Thursday, June 24, 1400 block of Washington Avenue.
Stolen auto/auto theft, 3:45 a.m. Monday, 1600 block of 7th Avenue.
Destruction of property-felony, 12 a.m. Monday, Kinetic Drive.
Breaking and entering auto, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, 600 block of 22nd Street.
Obstructing an officer; intoxication or drinking in public places; illegal possession of alcoholic liquor; disorderly conduct, 5:40 a.m. Monday, 1300 block of 16th Street.
Breaking and entering, 4:29 a.m. Monday, 700 block of 7th Avenue.
Brandishing, 2:34 a.m. Monday, 700 block of West 9th Street.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Dion Terrell Brown, 26, was jailed at 7 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with public intoxication, obstructing and disorderly conduct. Bond was set at $2,100 surety/cash.
John Clayton Henderson, 49, was jailed at 4:20 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with driving on a suspended or revoked license and DUI. Bond was set at $8,000 surety/cash.
Jamey Deela Gillenwater, 24, was jailed at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with a home confinement violation. Bond was not set.