ONA — Two people are in custody after a reported stabbing in Ona on Thursday afternoon.
According to Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle, a woman stabbed another person. Those involved in the incident were acquaintances, according to Zerkle, but details surrounding the stabbing remain unclear.
Zerkle said the case has been turned over to West Virginia State Police, who are investigating.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 13 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 2:45 a.m. Thursday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Stolen auto or auto theft, 2:45 a.m. Thursday, 800 block of 14th Street.
Burglary, entry of dwelling or outbuilding, noon Wednesday, 900 block of Washington Avenue.
Battery, 12:41 a.m. Thursday, unit block of Davis Street.
Burglary, entry of dwelling or outbuilding, 5 p.m. Monday, 700 block of Adams Avenue.
Petit larceny, 8:35 p.m. May 6, 2400 block of 3rd Avenue.
Fraud and related activity in connection with access devices, petit larceny, 5:30 p.m. May 27, 300 block of 34th Street, Guyandotte.
Breaking and entering auto, 10 p.m. Tuesday, 600 block of 13th Street.
Petit larceny, 8 p.m. May 25, unit block of Pullman Square.
Stolen auto or auto theft, 12:34 p.m. October 2021, 500 block of West 10th Street.
Petit larceny, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, 600 block of 8th Street.
Trespass, 8:50 a.m. Wednesday, 200 block of Davis Street.
Burglary, entry of dwelling or outbuilding, 5:08 a.m. May 27, 500 block of North High Street, Guyandotte.
Battery, 12:40 a.m. Wednesday, 400 block of 25th Street.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Everett Ray Harkless, 46, was jailed at 7:55 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with transferring a stolen vehicle, forgery of public record, certificate, return or attestation of court or officer and obstructing. Bond was not set.
Michael Shane Edwards, 41, was jailed at 5:50 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with possession of controlled substance and an outstanding warrant. Bond was not set.
