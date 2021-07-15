HUNTINGTON — Huntington police are investigating after a shooting was reported in the 1600 block of Charleston Avenue on Wednesday.
According to interim Chief of Police Eric Corder, officers responded to a shooting at about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, at which time they found a 20-year-old woman with a gunshot wound and a 30-year-old man who had sustained an injury while running from the shooting incident.
Both were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
While two residences were struck by gunfire, no additional injuries were reported.
The investigation remains ongoing.
The following information was provided by the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 17 new incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 11:23 a.m. Thursday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Fleeing from an officer with no vehicle and domestic assault, 11:23 a.m. Thursday, 400 block of West 8th Street.
Forty-eight-hour parking violation, 11:05 a.m. Thursday, 500 block of West 11th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 10:48 a.m. Thursday, 1200 block of 26th Street.
Failure to process, obstructing an officer, receiving or transferring stolen goods and brandishing, 2 a.m. Thursday, 900 block of 4th Avenue.
Destruction of property, wanton endangerment involving a firearm and malicious or unlawful assault, 11:20 p.m. Wednesday, 1600 block of Charleston Avenue.
Warrant service, 10:11 p.m. Wednesday, 800 block of Virginia Avenue.
Petit larceny, 9 p.m. Wednesday, 1800 block of 9th Avenue.
Breaking and entering, 4 p.m. Tuesday, 1600 block of Monroe Avenue.
Grand larceny, 12:01 a.m. May 9, 500 block of Kinetic Drive.
Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, 7:44 p.m. Wednesday, 2000 block of 6th Avenue.
Information report, 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, 500 block of 5th Avenue.
Intoxicating substances and prohibited acts, 1:40 p.m. Wednesday, 400 block of Marcum Terrace.
Auto tampering and petit larceny, 9 a.m. Wednesday, 1100 block of Washington Avenue.
Destruction of property, midnight Jan. 1, 2100 block of 7th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 12:39 p.m. Wednesday, 2800 block of Thornburg Road.
Burglary and entry of dwelling or outhouse, 12:49 a.m. Wednesday, 500 block of 13th Avenue.
Warrant service, 1:14 a.m. Wednesday, 2900 block of 3rd Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Corwin Michael Kahassai, 29, was jailed at 8:05 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Isaiah Evans, 26, was jailed at 12:10 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with fleeing and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Bond was $61,500.
Alex Nin Glover, 35, was jailed at 3:40 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with obstructing, failure to process, brandishing and receiving or transferring stolen property. Bond was $15,100.
Misty Regan Napier, 46, was jailed at 12:10 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with conspiracy. Bond was $30,000.