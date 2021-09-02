PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — Two people were jailed in Scioto County on Sunday after troopers seized about $6,500 worth of suspected crack cocaine, suspected heroin and marijuana during a traffic stop.
The driver, Jerome Simpson, 35, of Huntington, and passenger, Bershawn Bailey, 28, of Inkster, Michigan, were incarcerated in the Scioto County Jail and charged with possession of cocaine, a first-degree felony, having a weapon under disability and possession of heroin, both third-degree felonies.
Troopers stopped a 2021 Nissan Altima with Ohio registration at 11:43 p.m. Sunday for a marked lanes violation on State Route 823. Troopers reported seeing a firearm in the center console and smelling marijuana coming from the occupants. While searching the driver, troopers located the suspected crack cocaine and heroin. A search of the vehicle revealed the marijuana.
In all, troopers seized a Smith and Wesson 9mm handgun, 64 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 20 grams of marijuana and 10 grams of suspected heroin, worth approximately $6,500.
If convicted, each defendant could face up to 17 years in prison and up to a $40,000 fine.
The following information was provided by the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 14 new incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 1:30 a.m. Thursday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Information report, 1:30 a.m. Thursday, 1800 block of Doulton Avenue.
Information report, 11:46 p.m. Wednesday, 2000 block of 9th Avenue.
Found property, 8 p.m. Wednesday, 2200 block of 5th Avenue.
Destruction of property, 5:53 p.m. Wednesday, 2800 block of 3rd Avenue.
Petit larceny, 5:10 p.m. Wednesday, 1500 block of 8th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 4:53 p.m. Wednesday, 2400 block of 3rd Avenue.
Trespass, 4:48 p.m. Wednesday, 800 block of West 14th Street.
Deceased person, 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, 1000 block of Madison Avenue.
Information report, 3:18 p.m. Wednesday, 400 block of 9th Avenue.
Destruction of property, 3:20 p.m. Tuesday, 100 block of 5th Avenue.
Destruction of property, noon Monday, 1300 block of 4th Avenue.
Shoplifting, 9:53 a.m. Wednesday, 100 block of 4th Avenue.
Forty-eight-hour parking violation, 12:30 p.m. Aug. 16, 1300 block of 10th Avenue.
Domestic violence protection violation, 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, 300 block of Rear West 24th Street.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Corey Johnson Frye, 29, was jailed at 1:35 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with receiving or transferring stolen property. Bond was $7,500.
Michale Anthony Perdue, 21, was jailed at 6:50 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with auto tampering, grand larceny, entering without breaking other than a dwelling and petit larceny. Bond was $32,000.
Elijah Richard Humphrey, 27, was jailed at 5:50 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with third-offense shoplifting. Bond was $20,500.