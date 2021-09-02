The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

BLOX police icon3.jpg
Metro Creative photo

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — Two people were jailed in Scioto County on Sunday after troopers seized about $6,500 worth of suspected crack cocaine, suspected heroin and marijuana during a traffic stop.

The driver, Jerome Simpson, 35, of Huntington, and passenger, Bershawn Bailey, 28, of Inkster, Michigan, were incarcerated in the Scioto County Jail and charged with possession of cocaine, a first-degree felony, having a weapon under disability and possession of heroin, both third-degree felonies.

Troopers stopped a 2021 Nissan Altima with Ohio registration at 11:43 p.m. Sunday for a marked lanes violation on State Route 823. Troopers reported seeing a firearm in the center console and smelling marijuana coming from the occupants. While searching the driver, troopers located the suspected crack cocaine and heroin. A search of the vehicle revealed the marijuana.

In all, troopers seized a Smith and Wesson 9mm handgun, 64 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 20 grams of marijuana and 10 grams of suspected heroin, worth approximately $6,500.

If convicted, each defendant could face up to 17 years in prison and up to a $40,000 fine.

The following information was provided by the Huntington Police Department:

The Huntington Police Department reported 14 new incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 1:30 a.m. Thursday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.

Information report, 1:30 a.m. Thursday, 1800 block of Doulton Avenue.

Information report, 11:46 p.m. Wednesday, 2000 block of 9th Avenue.

Found property, 8 p.m. Wednesday, 2200 block of 5th Avenue.

Destruction of property, 5:53 p.m. Wednesday, 2800 block of 3rd Avenue.

Petit larceny, 5:10 p.m. Wednesday, 1500 block of 8th Avenue.

Petit larceny, 4:53 p.m. Wednesday, 2400 block of 3rd Avenue.

Trespass, 4:48 p.m. Wednesday, 800 block of West 14th Street.

Deceased person, 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, 1000 block of Madison Avenue.

Information report, 3:18 p.m. Wednesday, 400 block of 9th Avenue.

Destruction of property, 3:20 p.m. Tuesday, 100 block of 5th Avenue.

Destruction of property, noon Monday, 1300 block of 4th Avenue.

Shoplifting, 9:53 a.m. Wednesday, 100 block of 4th Avenue.

Forty-eight-hour parking violation, 12:30 p.m. Aug. 16, 1300 block of 10th Avenue.

Domestic violence protection violation, 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, 300 block of Rear West 24th Street.

The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:

Corey Johnson Frye, 29, was jailed at 1:35 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with receiving or transferring stolen property. Bond was $7,500.

Michale Anthony Perdue, 21, was jailed at 6:50 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with auto tampering, grand larceny, entering without breaking other than a dwelling and petit larceny. Bond was $32,000.

Elijah Richard Humphrey, 27, was jailed at 5:50 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with third-offense shoplifting. Bond was $20,500.

Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering police and courts. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.