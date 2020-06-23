KENOVA — Two people were arrested in Kenova on Saturday after police allegedly witnessed a drug transaction at a business.
Megan Brewer, 32, of Pikeville, Kentucky, was charged with possession with intent to deliver meth, possession of heroin, possession of pseudoephedrine altered state and conspiracy. Michael Adkins-Jenkins was arrested for a state warrant after he walked away from the scene.
According to the Kenova Police Department, officers saw an alleged drug transaction involving four people in two separate vehicles about 7 p.m. Saturday at a gas station on U.S. 60 in Kenova.
Officers eventually made contact with the subjects and found 23 grams of meth and some heroin.
Two of the subjects were arrested during a traffic stop and Adkins-Jenkins was arrested on Walnut Street after leaving the scene.
Brewer remains housed at Western Regional Jail on a $30,000 bond.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed three new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 10:55 a.m. Sunday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Misdemeanor destruction of property and brandishing, 10:55 a.m. Sunday, 1500 block of Madison Avenue.
Paraphernalia, improper registration, parking in wrong direction and obstructing traffic, 9:21 a.m. Sunday, 1000 block of 13th Avenue.
Stolen auto, 10 a.m. Saturday, 900 block of 3rd Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:
Daniel Merle Dykes, 36, was jailed at 10:55 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with second offense DUI, obstructing an officer and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Bond was set at $32,500.