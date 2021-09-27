PRICHARD, W.Va. — Two women were arrested Sunday in Wayne County on felony drug warrants in the Prichard, West Virginia, area.
Amy Marie Bowen, 50, of Paintsville, Kentucky, was arrested on charges of conspiracy to distribute five to 50 grams of methamphetamine. She was also charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, obstructing and possession of a controlled substance.
Vicki Nelson-Jones, 45, of Prichard, was wanted for felony possession of methamphetamine and faces a new charge of felony possession of methamphetamine.
Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson said the two women were arrested during a traffic stop in the Prichard area. During the arrest, more meth was seized.
The women are housed at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville.
The following information was provided by the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 11 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 7:05 p.m. Sunday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Paraphernalia, 5:34 p.m. Sept. 23, 900 block of Washington Avenue.
Shoplifting, 7:05 p.m. Sunday, 1500 block of 6th Avenue.
Burglary and entry of a dwelling or outhouse, 9 p.m. Saturday, 1300 block of 5th Avenue.
Open container, 4:15 p.m. Sunday, 900 block of Washington Avenue.
Stolen auto, 11 a.m. Saturday, 600 block of 10th Street.
Deceased person, 12:32 p.m. Sunday, 700 block of Rear Washington Avenue.
Deceased person, 1:22 p.m. Sunday, 2000 block of 6th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 12:40 p.m. Sunday, first block of Pullman Square.
Destruction of property, warrant service, burglary and entry of a dwelling or outhouse, 12:30 p.m. Sunday, 800 block of 10th Avenue.
Wanton endangerment involving a firearm, 4:04 p.m. Sunday, 2100 block of Madison Avenue.
Obstructing officer, intoxication or drinking in public places, illegal possession of alcoholic liquor and disorderly conduct, 2:17 a.m. Sunday, 1100 block of 4th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Michael Andre Hayden, 54, was jailed at 4:30 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with obstructing and attempt to commit a felony. Bond was not set.
Edna Mae Langdon, 68, was jailed at 9 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with third-offense shoplifting and trespassing. She was also jailed on an active warrant. Bond was not set.
Zachary Alan Winters, 30, was jailed at 3 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with burglary and destruction of property. He was also jailed on an active warrant. Bond was $32,500.
Jeffrey Lee Davis, 35, was jailed at 3:30 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged him with receiving or transferring stolen goods, destruction of property, grand larceny, breaking and entering and burglary. He was also jailed on an active warrant. Bond was not set.
Matthew Antony Agosti, 35, was jailed at 8:50 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged him with child neglect resulting in injury. Bond was $10,000.
Ashley Nicole Prario, 36, was jailed at 4:30 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Wayne County charged her with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance. Bond was not set.