WAYNE — Two Martin County, Kentucky, men were arrested on drug charges in Wayne County on Monday after more than 50 grams of heroin was located during a traffic stop.
Rhoades Matthew Dials, 35, and Brian Dale Lowe, 51, were jailed at midnight Monday. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Department charged Dials with conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to deliver heroin. Lowe was charged with conspiracy to distribute and aiding and abetting.
According to Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson, the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit and road patrol deputies arrested the two men after they discovered about 53 grams of heroin during a traffic stop in the Whites Creek area of Wayne County on Monday evening.
Dials, the driver of the vehicle, is accused of giving a false name and was placed under arrest before police located a baggie containing the heroin in his underwear. A vial of an unknown substance was also located, Thompson said. The vial will be sent to the West Virginia State Police Crime Lab for identification.
Both men are housed at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville. Dials’ bond was set at $60,024, while Lowe’s bond was set at $50,012.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 19 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3:27 a.m. Tuesday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Paraphernalia, 3:27 a.m. Tuesday, 400 block of Washington Avenue.
Runaway juvenile, 2 p.m. Monday, 2600 block of Guyan Avenue.
Burglary and entry of a dwelling or outhouse, 2 p.m. Tuesday, 3300 block of Crane Avenue.
Warrant service, 3:54 p.m. Monday, 600 block of 20th Street.
Auto tampering, midnight Dec. 20, 2020, 2900 block of Piedmont Road.
Warrant service, 1:24 p.m. Monday, 2200 block of 5th Avenue.
Deceased person, noon Monday, 1100 block of 9th Avenue.
Destruction of property, 5 p.m. Sunday, 1500 block of 6th Avenue.
Disorderly conduct and obstructing an officer, 11:17 a.m. Monday, 600 block of 1st Street.
Destruction of property, burglary and entry of a dwelling or outhouse, 5 p.m. Jan. 8, 1500 block of 6th Avenue.
Petit larceny, midnight Sunday, 600 block of 31st Street.
Fraudulent schemes, 12:30 p.m. Dec. 12, 2020, 500 block of 4th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 5 p.m. Saturday, 1100 block of 3rd Avenue.
Domestic battery, 8:30 a.m. Monday, 2900 block of 5th Avenue.
Destruction of property and breaking and entering of an auto, 5 p.m. Sunday, 1600 block of 6th Avenue.
Deceased person, 10 p.m. Saturday, 400 block of Bridge Street.
Concealed weapon and possession of a controlled substance, 4:10 a.m. Monday, 400 block of West 3rd Avenue.
Breaking and entering of an auto, 6 p.m. Sunday, 2000 Buffington Avenue.
Deceased person, 12:26 a.m. Monday, 1300 block of Jefferson Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:
Jason Scott Carpenter, 40, was jailed at 6:45 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Michael Lynn Compton, 47, was jailed at 6:45 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with fraudulent use of an access device. Bond was $20,000.
Amanda Dawn Whitt, 41, was jailed at 6:45 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with being an accessory before and after the fact. Bond was $5,000.
Dalton Gaige Mcguire, 24, was jailed at 12:45 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Bond was not set.
Roger Allen Vincent, 22, was jailed at 9:30 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Wayne County charge him with being a felon in possession of a firearm and fleeing on foot. He was also jailed on an active warrant. Bond was not set.