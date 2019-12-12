HUNTINGTON — Two Kanawha County men were arrested in connection with setting a fire at a home in Putnam County this summer, according to the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office.
Ryan Hensley and Jerry King, both 18, were arrested Dec. 5 and charged with first-degree arson and conspiracy in reference to a residential fire that occurred July 30 in the Poca area of Putnam County.
Both men were taken into custody and arraigned. Hensley is in Western Regional Jail, with his bail set at $25,000. King remains in South Central Region Jail with bail set at $50,000.
The investigation is being handled by ASFM investigator R.P. McFarland.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed nine incident reports in a printout ending at 3 p.m. Wednesday. Because the full reports were not made available, these are the only details known:
Destruction of property, domestic battery, 9 p.m. Tuesday, 1900 block of Parkview Street.
Petit larceny, 6:20 p.m. Tuesday, 1300 block of 18th Street.
Warrant execution, 6:52 p.m. Tuesday, 1000 block of 9th Avenue.
Trespassing, 5:01 p.m. Tuesday, 300 block of Marcum Terrace.
Paraphernalia, 11:19 a.m. Tuesday, 300 block of 8th Avenue.
Domestic battery, 10 a.m. Tuesday, 1000 block of Marcum Terrace.
Petit larceny, 1:55 p.m. Monday, 1200 block of 9th Avenue.
Shoplifting, 3:50 a.m. Tuesday, 2400 block of 3rd Avenue.
Obstructing/false information to an officer/fleeing, trespassing, 11:55 p.m. Monday, 2900 block of Piedmont Road.