HUNTINGTON - Two men were jailed Tuesday after two separate raids were conducted in Huntington, resulting in the seizure of crystal meth and crack cocaine.
Christopher Jerome Gray, 31, of Huntington, and Brandon Quane Hudson, 34, of Macon, Georgia, were jailed at 10 p.m. Tuesday. The Huntington Police Department charged them with two counts each of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Both bonds were set at $200,000.
According to criminal complaints filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court, members of the Huntington Violent Crime Drug Task Force executed a search warrant Tuesday at a home in the 1300 block of 18th Street in Huntington, and Gray and Hudson were found inside the home.
Gray admitted to being in possession of a bag, which contained 115 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine. He was also found with digital scales and baggies at his arrest.
Prior to his arrest, Gray was seen on surveillance walking on the south side of the home, where detectives located 38 grams of suspected crack cocaine under an abandoned home, which he admitted to hiding, the criminal complaint said.
In a separate arrest, Hudson was arrested by the Huntington Violent Crime Drug Task Force after a search warrant was executed in the 900 block of 7th Street in Huntington. Officers allegedly found 15 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 4 grams of suspected crystal meth, a firearm, two cellphones and $656 in cash.
Both men were housed at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville.
The following information was provided by booking records at the Western Regional Jail:
William Isiah Petties, 38, was jailed at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with strangulation and domestic battery. Bond was not set.
Lindsay Marie Bias, 23, was jailed at 9:25 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with receiving or transferring stolen property. Bond was $10,000.
Christopher William Johnson, 31, was jailed at 2:05 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with conspiracy. Bond was $30,000.
Lucas Anthony Delpapa, 34, was jailed at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged him with burglary, domestic battery and battery. Bond was $20,000.
Richard Eugene Wilson, 32, was jailed at 9 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged him with breaking and entering, conspiracy and grand larceny. Bond was not set.
Jacqueline Nicole Day, 31, was jailed at midnight Tuesday. Authorities in Mason County charged her with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and conspiracy. Bond was not set.
Billy Don Kiggins, 46, was jailed at 3:05 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Jacob Lee Shingleton, 19, was jailed at 1:10 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with third-degree sexual assault. Bond was not set.