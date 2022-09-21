POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — The Mason County Sheriff’s Office and West Virginia State Police are asking for the public’s assistance to identify two men in the case of a stolen fire department trailer.
A white Point Pleasant Volunteer Fire Department trailer was stolen from the Camp Conley area, according to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office.
Two men are wanted for questioning in the case. Photos were discovered from video surveillance at an A&A truck stop in Jackson, Ohio.
To report the whereabouts of the trailer, call the nonemergency number at 304-675-9911 or the Mason County Sheriff’s Office at 304-675-3838.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 16 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 1:29 a.m. Wednesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Obstructing traffic, 12:45 a.m. Wednesday, 31st Street Bridge.
Driving under the influence less than .150, 1:29 a.m. Wednesday, 100 block of Stamford Park Drive.
First-degree robbery, 10:35 p.m. Tuesday, 700 block of Jackson Avenue.
Deceased person, 4:40 p.m. Sept. 16, 800 block of Virginia Avenue.
Destruction of property, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15, 1000 block of Washington Avenue.
Information report, 4 p.m. Tuesday, 1200 block of 4th Avenue.
Petit larceny, breaking and entering auto, 5:15 a.m. Tuesday, 1400 block of 3rd Avenue.
Destruction of property, 2 a.m. Tuesday, 600 block of 3rd Avenue.
Warrant service or execution, 1 p.m. Tuesday, 600 block of 10th Street.
Recovered stolen auto, stolen auto or auto theft, 7 a.m. Monday, 500 block of 5th Avenue.
Destruction of property, 8 p.m. Monday, 500 block of 5th Avenue.
Intoxicating substances, prohibited acts, 9 a.m. Tuesday, corner of McCoy Road and 8th Street.
Paraphernalia, intoxication or drinking in public places, warrant, 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, 2200 block of 5th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 6 p.m. Monday, 2100 block of Buffington Avenue.
Breaking and entering auto, 8 p.m. Monday, 1400 block of 10th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Robert Allen Szostek, 47, was jailed at 10:05 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Szostek with fleeing on foot, being a fugitive from justice and obstructing. Bond was not set.
Daniel Casey White, 34, was jailed at midnight Tuesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged White with child support violation. No bond was set.
