CATLETTSBURG, Ky. — Two people reported missing out of eastern Kentucky in August were found dead in a vehicle that had crashed over an embankment last week.
According to Boyd County Coroner Mark Hammond, officials were dispatched to State Route 168 just outside of Catlettsburg, Kentucky, about 6:30 p.m. Friday for reports of a single-vehicle accident.
Deputy Coroner Dr. R. Beadle was told the vehicle was found by a person who just happened to look over an embankment and there were multiple fatalities. Two people were found inside the vehicle, who were determined to have been dead for some time.
Laura Carter–Broughton, 40, and Donald Griffith, 49, were identified as the vehicle’s occupants.
They had been reported missing about Aug. 27 by the Martin County, Kentucky, Sheriff’s Office and the Kentucky State Police and had last been seen in Martin County the morning of Aug. 27 and told individuals they were traveling to Ashland.
