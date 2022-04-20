HUNTINGTON — Officers with the Huntington Police Department identified two more vehicles they believe are related to six stolen vehicles recovered in the city.
The initial six vehicles were recovered Tuesday morning in the 2700 block of Guyan Avenue. A resident called 911 when they noticed unfamiliar vehicles in the area that were vandalized.
Before midnight Tuesday, an officer patrolling the 1200 block of 28th Street identified a northbound vehicle that had been reported stolen.
The officer followed with the intent of performing a traffic stop, but the officer lost sight of the vehicle after the driver sped away.
Another officer located that stolen vehicle abandoned near 26th Street and 10th Avenue, where three suspects were seen running from the area.
Officers discovered another stolen vehicle parked on the same lot while investigating the first vehicle. Both vehicles are being processed for evidence.
According to HPD, investigators believe the two stolen vehicles found Tuesday night are related to the six found earlier that day.
To report information about the vehicles or who stole them, call HPD’s Criminal Investigations Bureau at 304-696-4420 or the HPD anonymous tip line at 304-696-4444.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 17 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 1:12 a.m. Wednesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Shoplifting, 1:12 a.m. Wednesday, 400 block of West 18th Street.
Recovered stolen auto, 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, near the corner of 28th Street and Davis Street.
Destruction of property, 8:47 p.m. Tuesday, 900 block of 5th Avenue.
Battery, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, 900 block of Madison Avenue.
Battery, 5:53 p.m. Tuesday, unit block of West 6th Avenue.
Stolen auto or auto theft, noon Sunday, 100 block of North High Street, Guyandotte.
Recovered stolen auto, 7:36 a.m. Tuesday, 2700 block of Guyan Avenue.
Threats of terrorist acts, 11:38 a.m. Tuesday, 4000 block of Altizer Avenue.
Found property, 11:04 p.m. April 14, 1000 block of Washington Avenue.
Recovered stolen auto, 12:12 p.m. Tuesday, 2700 block of Guyan Avenue.
Stolen auto or auto theft, 7 p.m. April 9, 1900 block of 7th Avenue.
Recovered stolen auto, 11:21 a.m. Tuesday, 21st Street.
Destruction of property, 7 a.m. April 11, 1000 block of West 10th Street.
Obstructing, false information to officer, fleeing, trespass, 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, 1000 block of West 10th Street.
Deceased person, midnight Tuesday, 200 block of 6th Avenue.
Paraphernalia, 3:40 a.m. Tuesday, near the corner of Rotary Road and Maupin Road.
Shoplifting, 12:20 a.m. Tuesday, 400 block of West 18th Street.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Joseph Stanley Deaton, 33, was jailed at 7:25 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with fleeing with reckless indifference, fugitive from justice and obstructing. Bond was set at $15,000.