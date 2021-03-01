The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Police Department listed two new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 9:40 a.m. Sunday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:

Information report, 9:40 a.m. Sunday, 400 block of West Whitaker Boulevard.

Warrant service, 2:46 a.m. Sunday, 1100 block of 4th Avenue.

The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:

Dylan Patrick Healey, 24, was jailed at 6:10 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.

Charles Gibson Ryland, 74, was jailed at 11 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Wayne County jailed him on an active warrant. Bond was not set.

Follow reporter Courtney Hessler at Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.

