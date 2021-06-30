HUNTINGTON — Police responded to two shootings early Wednesday morning in Huntington, but they do not believe the shootings to be connected.
The first call came in around midnight in the area of 10th Street West, police said, where officers found the victim, Amanda Bailey, 34, of Huntington, who suffered a non-life threatening injury from the gunshot and was transported for treatment.
The second shooting was reported at 12:15 a.m. in the 1100 block of 17th Street. Daniel Coulbert, 29, of Ashland, was found unresponsive when officers arrived and was transported for treatment, police said. He was last known to be in serious but stable condition.
No arrests have been made as police continue to investigate both incidents.
The following information was provided by the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 15 new incidents in the 24-hour period ending 3 p.m. Wednesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available so these are the only known details.
Breaking and entering, 1 a.m. Wednesday, 800 block of 6th Avenue.
Malicious or unlawful assault, 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, 10th Street West and Madison Avenue.
Malicious or unlawful assault, 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, 1100 block of 17th Street.
Warrant service/execution, 7:20 p.m. Tuesday, West 10th Street and Madison Avenue.
48-hour parking violation, 3:09 p.m. Sunday, 8th Avenue and 4th Street.
Warrant service/execution, 4:34 p.m. Tuesday, 200 block of Bellevue Road, Guyandotte.
48-hour parking violation, 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, 700 block of West 16th Street.
Nonconsensual disclosure of private intimate images, 1:20 a.m. Tuesday, 800 block of 14th Street.
Embezzlement, $1,000 or more, 5 p.m. Saturday, June 19, 1900 block of 5th Avenue.
Warrant service/execution, 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, 600 block of 10th Street.
Open container, 7:27 p.m. Sunday, 900 block of Washington Avenue.
Petit larceny, 8 a.m. Monday, Lynda Court and 3rd Avenue.
Trespassing, disorderly conduct, 12:12 p.m. Tuesday, 10th Street and 4 1/2 Alley.
Malicious or unlawful assault, 9:06 a.m. Tuesday, 500 block of 2nd Street.
Intoxication or drinking in public places, 1:15 a.m. Tuesday, 10th Street Riverfront.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Michael Austin Sorrell, 41, was jailed at 12:25 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with a probation hold. Bond was not set.
Nicholas Dante Corbitt, 27, was jailed at 3:40 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with breaking and entering. Bond was not set.