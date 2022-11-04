WAYNE — Two Wayne County men were arrested this week when one man was found with vehicle parts police believe to be stolen, according to Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson.
The arrests stemmed from an investigation into car parts stolen from a church in Spring Valley.
Edward “Eddie” Aliff II, 31, of East Lynn, and Adam Workman, 29, of Lavalette, are accused of stealing parts from a car and a West Virginia Division of Highways vehicle.
Both Aliff and Workman were charged with two counts of tampering with a motor vehicle, conspiracy and felony of destruction of property.
Aliff was additionally charged with three counts of possession of catalytic converters and driving with a license revoked for DUI.
A vehicle Aliff was driving was stopped on W.Va. 75. Thompson said Aliff was found in possession of three cut catalytic converters and arrested Wednesday. Workman was arrested Thursday morning.
Both men were lodged in Western Regional Jail.
Aliff had a $26,000 bond set, while no bond had been set for Workman.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 11 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 12:20 p.m. Thursday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Petit larceny, 3 p.m. Wednesday, 2900 block of 5th Avenue.
Threats of terrorist acts, 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, unit block of Highlander Way.
Petit larceny, 6 p.m. Wednesday, 1700 block of Buffington Avenue.
Domestic battery, 12:20 p.m. Thursday, 1000 block of Virginia Avenue.
Brandishing, 12:15 p.m. Thursday, 700 block of Gill Street.
Brandishing, 10:10 a.m. Thursday, 800 block of Washington Avenue.
Fraudulent use of a credit card with value less than $1,000, 10:52 a.m. Oct. 13, 900 block of 7th Street.
Lost or stolen registration, 8:30 a.m. Thursday, 1000 block of West 14th Street.
Fraudulent use of a credit card with value less than $1,000, 1 a.m. Oct. 29, 400 block of West 18th Street.
Found property, 11 p.m. Wednesday, 3400 block of Hughes Street.
Petit larceny, domestic battery, 11:52 p.m. Wednesday, Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Joseph Randy Adkins, 29, was jailed at 10:35 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Wayne County charged Adkins with possession with intent to deliver heroin and possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine. Bond was not set.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.