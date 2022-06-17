ASHLAND — Two women were found dead in a duplex apartment in Ashland on Friday morning, according to the Ashland Police Department.
Ashland Police Chief Todd Kelley said at 8:18 a.m. Friday, law enforcement officers were dispatched to 3004 Montgomery Ave. to a call to check the welfare of a resident after gunshots were heard earlier. When officers entered the apartment they found two female victims with gunshot wounds, he said. Officers called in Boyd County EMS, who arrived to perform lifesaving efforts, but determined the victims were deceased.
"Right now, we are trying to determine a motive," Kelley said during a press conference Friday afternoon. "We are working with neighbors and investigating leads."
Kelley said detectives and patrol officers are collecting evidence and working with the Boyd County Coroner to identify the victims. He said the names and ages of the women would not be released until after the bodies had been examined by the Boyd County Coroner's Office.
"We are currently investigating leads on identifying who is responsible for these deaths," he said. "We are still working on a motive to try and determine why these deaths occurred. This investigation is very fluid at this point, We apologize that we cannot give you more information, but we are in the early stages of this investigation."
The following information was provided by the Ashland Police Department:
A Catlettsburg man was arrested at his home after law enforcement officers found he was in possession of multiple electronic images and videos depicting child sexual abuse material.
On Wednesday, the Ashland Police Department Cyber Crimes Unit, along with assistance from the Catlettsburg Police Department, executed a search warrant at the residence of Darrin R. Rose, 39.
Rose was arrested without incident and charged with possessing matter portraying sexual performance by a minor under the age of 12 and distribution of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor under the age of 12, according to the Ashland Police Department.
Police said multiple electronic items were seized and taken to the department's Cyber Crime Unit, where they will be subjected to further examination. The investigation is ongoing and police expect more charges to follow.
Rose is a school bus driver for the Carter County School District, which issued a statement on its Facebook page following the arrest.
"The Carter County School District has been made aware of an arrest involving a school bus driver. As information is being released, the district is closely monitoring the situation. The Carter County School District holds the safety and well-being of students as our top priority. The district will take immediate and appropriate action as necessary," the post reads.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 14 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 1:05 a.m. Friday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Petit larceny, 1:05 a.m. Friday, 800 block of 27th Street.
Possession of a controlled substance, 11:36 p.m., Thursday, 2500 block of 5th Avenue.
Possession of counterfeit with intent to utter, 7:55 p.m. Thursday, 1100 block of Hal Greer Boulevard.
Joyriding -- stolen vehicle without intent to permanently deprive, 4 p.m. Thursday, 1600 block of 11th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 4 p.m. Tuesday, 2900 block of 1st Avenue.
Domestic battery, 1 a.m. Thursday, 800 block of Virginia Avenue.
Domestic battery, fraudulent schemes, grand larceny, midnight May 6, 2022, 1600 block of 10th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 8:29 a.m. May 30, 200 block of Short Street, Guyandotte.
Petit larceny, 8 p.m. Wednesday, 8 Washington Square.
Battery, 8:56 a.m. Thursday, 1600 block of 8th Avenue.
Trespass, 8:03 a.m. Thursday, 2500 block of 9th Avenue.
Burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, 5:05 a.m. Thursday, 1000 block of Jefferson Avenue.
Shoplifting, 3:06 a.m. Thursday, 700 block of 6th Avenue.
Wanton endangerment involving a firearm, 11:14 p.m. Wednesday, 1500 block of 4th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Nicholas Alan Marcum, 30, was jailed at 5:55 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.