HUNTINGTON — A man who died after a shooting Wednesday evening in Huntington has been identified.
Police responded to a report of a shooting at about 6 p.m. near the corner of 9th Avenue and 18th Street, where officers found a 40-year-old Huntington man who had been shot.
Christopher J. Johnson was taken to a local hospital by Cabell County EMS but died as a result of his injuries.
No information regarding suspects was provided Thursday.
People with information about the shooting are asked to call the Huntington Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Bureau at 304-696-4420, ext. 1032. Tips also can be left anonymously at 304-696-4444.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported seven incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 6:09 p.m. Wednesday.
However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Petit larceny, 6 p.m. Wednesday, 1000 block of 10th Avenue.
First- and second-degree murder, 6:09 p.m. Wednesday, corner of 18th Street and Artisan Avenue.
Driveway blocking, 10:56 a.m. Wednesday, 900 block of West 3rd Street.
Destruction of property, burglary, entry of dwelling or outbuilding, 1:46 p.m. Nov. 20, 100 block of Stamford Park Drive.
Warrant service or execution, 11 a.m. Wednesday, 2400 block of 9th Avenue.
Parking in alleys and narrow streets, 11:14 a.m. Wednesday, 2800 block of 5th Avenue.
Information report, malicious or unlawful assault, 2:07 a.m. Wednesday, 900 block of 9th Avenue.
