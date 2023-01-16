The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

One person died in a structure fire early Sunday morning in the 2600 block of Harvey Road in Huntington.

 Courtesy of the Huntington Fire Department

HUNTINGTON — An early morning structure fire Sunday in the 2600 block of Harvey Road in Huntington resulted in one fatality.

Huntington firefighters discovered a fully involved fire when they arrived at the 5:32 a.m. alarm Sunday.

