HUNTINGTON — An early morning structure fire Sunday in the 2600 block of Harvey Road in Huntington resulted in one fatality.
Huntington firefighters discovered a fully involved fire when they arrived at the 5:32 a.m. alarm Sunday.
Carolyn Hart, 65, was found deceased in the home.
The Huntington Police Department and fire department are investigating the cause of the fire and the fatality.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported nine incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 9:56 p.m. Sunday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Battery, 9:56 p.m. Sunday, 2000 block of Enslow Boulevard.
Conspiracy to commit felony, unlawful assault, 11:10 a.m. Sunday, near the corner of 20th Street and 3rd Avenue.
Petit larceny, 7:43 p.m. Jan. 14, 2100 block of 7th Avenue.
Unauthorized dumping, 11:33 a.m. Jan. 13, 100 block of 8th Avenue.
Destruction of property, burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, noon Jan. 13, 700 block of West 22nd Street.
Shoplifting, 3 p.m. Sunday, 400 block of West 18th Street.
Deceased person, 11:30 p.m. Jan. 14, 1000 block of Washington Avenue.
Domestic battery, 4 a.m. Sunday, 2900 block of 5th Avenue.
Receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle, 1:10 a.m. Sunday, unit block not listed, 17th Street.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Sarah Alexandria Woods, 34, was jailed at 11 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Woods with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Trevonne Micha-Brown Leonard, 24, was jailed at 4:40 a.m. Saturday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Leonard with grand larceny, domestic battery, and battery. Bond was not set.
Jacqueline Victoria Taylor, 33, was jailed at 3:25 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Taylor with receiving or transferring stolen vehicle. Bond was not set.
Antonio Scott Harlin, 37, was jailed at 4:45 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Harlin with fleeing from officer, fleeing with reckless disregard, obey traffic control devices, stop sign violation, and tail lamp violation. Bond was set at $16,800.
Stephen Tyler Ramsey, 23, was jailed at 9:20 a.m. Saturday. Authorities in Wayne County charged Ramsey with solicit minor via computer. Bond was not set.
John Leonard Rowe, 37, was jailed at midnight Saturday. Authorities in Wayne County charged Rowe with two counts of first-degree sexual abuse and sexual abuse by parent, guardian, custodian, or person or trust. Bond was not set.
Amanda Dale Holstein, 33, was jailed at 11:46 p.m. Saturday. Authorities in Putnam County charged Holstein with grand larceny. Bond was set at $5,000.
John William Moss III, 57, was jailed at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Authorities in Putnam County charged Moss with 3rd offense of driving under the influence. Bond was set at $5,000.