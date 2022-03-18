HUNTINGTON — A motorcycle wreck involving three people Thursday left one dead and one seriously injured.
Johnny Dillon Cantrell, 49, of Jewell Ridge, Virginia, was identified as the victim of the crash.
The Huntington Police Department responded at 10:25 p.m. Thursday in the 3000 block of Waverly Road, where officers found two motorcycles that carried three riders. Cantrell died from injuries sustained in the crash, and another rider was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. Huntington Police said the third rider’s injuries were assessed at the scene, but they did not want further treatment at the time.
The crash remains under investigation. Anyone who witnessed or has video footage of the incident is asked to contact Lt. Shawn Bowles at 304-696-4420, ext. 1011. Anonymous tips can be left on the HPD Anonymous Tip Line at 304-696-4444.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 14 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 10:42 p.m. Thursday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Destruction of property, 4 p.m. Thursday, 700 block of West 10th Street.
Battery, 10:42 p.m. Thursday, 1100 block of 4th Avenue.
Deceased person, 8:39 p.m. Thursday, 600 block of West 26th Street.
Warrant service or execution, 3:15 p.m. Thursday, 1200 block of 4th Avenue.
Stolen auto or auto theft, 4 a.m. Thursday, 600 block of 7th Avenue.
Trespass, 8:53 a.m. Thursday, 2100 block of 11th Avenue.
Warrant service or execution, 12:27 p.m. Thursday, near the corner of 1st Street and Altizer Avenue.
First-degree robbery, 11 a.m. Thursday, 400 block of 4th Street.
Information report, 11:31 a.m. Thursday, 100 block of North Queen Court.
Information report, 10 a.m. Thursday, 2700 block of 5th Avenue.
Trespass, 9:54 a.m. Thursday, 300 block of 6th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 10:02 a.m. Oct. 1, 2021, 100 block of 13th Street.
Destruction of property, 6 p.m. Wednesday, 200 block of West 2nd Street.
Grand larceny, 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, near the corner of Jackson Avenue and 14th Street.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Randy Monroe Gue, 34, was jailed at 3:35 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with driving on a license revoked for third DUI, expired registration and a warrant. Bond was not set.
Steven Scott Williamson, 58, was jailed at 5:10 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with an outstanding warrant. Bond was set at $16,000.
Steve Haven Bellow, 33, was jailed at 4:25 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with stalking. Authorities in Wayne County charged him on a warrant. Bond was set at $3,000 cash only.
Kevin Julius Hanson, 37, was jailed at 10:20 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with domestic battery. Bond was not set.
Brittany Sue Workman, 34, was jailed at 1:25 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Putnam County charged her on a warrant. Bond was not set.
Andrew Scott Workman, 33, was jailed at 9:25 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged him with destruction of property and domestic assault. Bond was not set.