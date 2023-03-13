HUNTINGTON — A man was arrested Sunday evening after police received a report of a bitten finger.
Troy Christopher Tassen, 55, of Huntington was charged with malicious assault. He was lodged at Western Regional Jail with a $50,000 bond.
Huntington police responded at about 5:34 p.m. Sunday to an apartment in the 1300 block of 4th Avenue.
Police first met with the victim who seemed to be missing the tip of his right middle finger. The victim confirmed Tassen was the suspect via a photograph.
The victim told police the injury occurred while confronting Tassen about stealing an orange, according to the criminal complaint. The suspect was reported to have gone inside the victim’s apartment to get a cigarette.
While standing at the kitchen counter, Tassen grabbed an orange and put it in his pocket. The victim confronted Tassen, which resulted into a physical altercation, according to the complaint.
Cabell County EMS provided first aid. The victim was not taken to a hospital.
Tassen told police the victim attacked him by “glancing blows” across his face and attempting to gouge his eyes out, according to the complaint.
HPD officer Chancey Gee said he did not observe injuries on the victim that were consistent with Tassen’s statement.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 17 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 1:50 a.m. Monday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Petit larceny, domestic battery, 1:50 a.m. Monday, 500 block of Chesapeake Street.
Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, delivery of a controlled substance, obstructing officer, fleeing from an officer, no vehicle, 12:55 a.m. Monday, 2300 block of 8th Avenue.
Extortion or attempted extortion by threats, 10 p.m. Sunday, 1900 block of Buffington Avenue.
Threatening communications by electronic device, 9:14 p.m. Sunday, 600 block of 10th Street.
Trespass, 12:07 a.m. March 10, 900 block of Washington Avenue.
Petit larceny, midnight March 5, 1700 block of 9th Avenue.
Grand larceny, burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, 5:52 p.m. Sunday, 500 block of 2nd Street.
Threatening communications by electronic device, information report, 6:15 p.m. Sunday, 1200 block of Jackson Avenue.
Malicious or unlawful assault, 4:22 p.m. Sunday, 1300 block of 4th Avenue.
Auto tampering, 4:50 p.m. Sunday, 2900 block of 4th Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance, 4 p.m. Sunday, near the corner of Burlington Road and Waverly Road.
Warrant service or execution, 3:54 p.m. Sunday, 900 block of 12th Street.
Found property, 3:30 p.m. Sunday, 200 block of 6th Avenue.
Deceased person, 11 a.m. Sunday, 200 block of West 33rd Street.
Destruction of property, 11:41 a.m. Sunday, 300 block of 38th Street Guyandotte.
Deceased person, 8:33 a.m. Sunday, 2500 block of 3rd Avenue.
Warrant service or execution, 11:32 p.m. Sunday, 200 block of Main Street Guyandotte.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Nicholas Scott Bartholow, 30, was jailed at 4:10 p.m. March 11. Authorities in Cabell County charged Bartholow with breaking and entering, obstructing and possession of controlled substance. Bond was set at $14,500.
Curran Lamar Fleming, 51, was jailed at 7:50 p.m. March 11. Authorities in Cabell County charged Fleming with strangulation, obstructing and domestic battery. Bond was not set.
David Anthony Blevins, 36, was jailed at 3 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Blevins with grand larceny and breaking and entering a vehicle. Bond was set at $15,250.
Kristi Lee Carson, 39, was jailed at 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Carson with fraudulent use of credit cards and receiving or transferring stolen property. Bond was set at $15,000.
Joseph Willie Bradley, 25, was jailed at 3:30 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Bradley with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, fleeing from officer and obstructing. Bond was not set.
Mary Elizabeth Beekman, 38, was jailed at 8:30 p.m. March 10. Authorities in Wayne County charged Beekman with breaking and entering, destruction of property, and theft of utilities. Bond was set at $21,500.
Glennis Dale Jones Jr., 62, was jailed at 7:05 p.m. March 11. Authorities in Putnam County charged Jones with bribery, destruction of property, trespassing and obstructing. Bond was not set