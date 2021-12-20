HUNTINGTON — A Huntington man was arrested and charged Monday after a stabbing last week.
Ricky Ray Rockwell, 57, was jailed at 2:05 p.m. Monday and charged by the Huntington Police Department with malicious wounding.
Huntington Police Chief Karl Colder said police were called to reports of a stabbing at 933 14th St. about 8 p.m. Friday. There, they found Robert Young on the floor of a hallway. After their initial investigation, detectives believe Rockwell stabbed Young following an argument earlier in the evening.
Young was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.
Rockwell’s bond was set at $20,000 cash-only.
MALICIOUS WOUNDING: A Huntington woman faces felony charges after she was accused Sunday of hitting two people with a glass bottle.
Haley Mackenzie Johnson, 21, was jailed at 5:10 a.m. Sunday. The Huntington Police Department charged her with two counts of malicious wounding. She has since been bonded out of Western Regional Jail.
According to a criminal complaint filed by the Huntington Police Department in Cabell Magistrate Court, police were called about 2:25 a.m. Sunday to a home at 1802 1/2 Artisan Ave., where they were told Johnson had struck the victims — Breanna Vest and Quiana Miller — in their heads with a glass bottle.
Vest sustained a cut to the back of her head, causing her to lose consciousness temporarily. She was taken to a hospital for treatment. Miller was cut on her forehead and also was going in and out of consciousness, the criminal complaint said.
While at the hospital Vest gave a suspect description, which led police to arrest Johnson.
SHOTS FIRED: Felicia Maria Rasmussen, 30, of Huntington, was charged with wanton endangerment and obstructing by the Huntington Police Department, after she was accused of firing a gun outside of Adams Landing apartment complex in West Huntington.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court by the Huntington Police Department, Lea Lawrence said Rasmussen came to her apartment about 11:39 a.m. Friday. The victim said when she opened the door, Rasmussen pulled out a gun, pointed it at her and accused her of stealing $300.
Rasmussen, who also lives at Adams Landing, left while waving the firearm and shortly after Rasmussen left the victim said she heard a gunshot ring out.
Uniformed and plain-clothes detectives were nearby and responded to the area immediately before going to Rasmussen’s apartment with a “tactical approach.” Rasmussen left the apartment with her child and is accused of arguing with officers and not following commands. Officers attempted to move them from the front of the apartment door and continued to call people out of the apartment. Rasmussen is accused of resisting officers by pulling away and failing to listen to commands. She eventually had to be physically removed.
Rasmussen and the child were moved to an adjacent hallway and officers were able to clear the apartment.
Officers found surveillance footage of her leaving the apartment with a firearm in hand before a gunshot rang out.
Officers found a .45 caliber casing near where she had been standing.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported four incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 9 p.m. Sunday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Unlawful restraint and domestic battery, 9 p.m. Sunday, 2500 block of Marcum Terrace.
Trespass, 6 p.m. Friday, 900 block of Washington Avenue.
Domestic battery, 12:46 p.m. Sunday, 200 block of Marcum Terrace.
Grand larceny and breaking and entering, 12:30 a.m. Sunday, 1500 block of 4th Avenue.
Destruction of property, 5:30 a.m. Sunday, 1600 block of Buffington Avenue.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering police and courts. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.