HUNTINGTON — Eric Charles Rae, 56, of Virginia, was arrested Sunday morning by Huntington police and charged with kidnapping, fleeing in a vehicle and obstructing an officer. The kidnapping charge stemmed from a pursuit that occurred on Interstate 64.
Law enforcement officials in Lawrence County, Ohio, followed a black Nissan with a Virginia license plate that contained Rae and another person into Huntington via the 17th Street West Bridge.
Huntington officers took over the pursuit and followed the vehicle onto I-64.
West Virginia State Police deployed spike strips to disable the vehicle, ultimately ending the pursuit just east of the 29th Street exit.
According to Huntington Police, the other person in the vehicle said Rae was her ex-husband. She said she had gotten into the vehicle with him voluntarily but he had refused to let her exit the vehicle when she became uncomfortable with the situation. The woman was not harmed during the incident.
No bond was set.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 11 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 11:45 a.m. Sunday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Domestic battery, 4 p.m. Friday, 3900 block of Riverside Drive, Altizer.
Shoplifting, 12:43 p.m. Jan. 22, 100 block of 7th Avenue.
Information report, 11:45 a.m. Sunday, 1600 block of 16th Street.
Deceased person, 11:44 p.m. Sunday, 3600 block of Riverside Drive Rear, Altizer.
Grand larceny, 11:19 p.m. Saturday, 400 block of 13th Avenue.
Destruction of property, 10 a.m. Saturday, 800 block of West 11th Street.
Destruction of property, 11:17 p.m. Saturday, 300 block of Norway Avenue.
Fake identification, obstructing an officer, battery of a police officer, firefighter or EMS, 6:24 a.m. Sunday, 1500 block of 6th Avenue.
Wanton endangerment involving a firearm, 3:57 a.m. Sunday, 800 block of Virginia Avenue.
Battery, 2:15 a.m. Sunday, 800 block of 4th Avenue.
Information report, 12:12 a.m. Sunday, 2100 block of 7th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Daniel Scott Totten, 35, was jailed at 7:59 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with DUI, driving on a suspended or revoked license for miscellaneous reasons, obstructing an officer and possession of controlled substance. Bond was not set.
Christopher Michael Williams, 37, was jailed at 11:29 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with domestic battery. Bond was not set.
Michael Ray Abshire, 42, was jailed at 9:25 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession of controlled substance and two counts of grand larceny. Bond was set at $5,000.
Ignacho Bautista Perez, 18, was jailed at 3 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with shoplifting, destruction of property, disorderly conduct, obstructing and battery. Bond was not set.
Brandon Matthew Bode, 34, was jailed at 1:50 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with petit larceny and breaking and entering. Bond was set at $2,500.
Misty Dawn Coates, 44, was jailed at 12:10 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Andre Marvin-Marnaele Jenkins, 24, was jailed at 11:47 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with possession of controlled substance without prescription. Bond was set at $2,000.
