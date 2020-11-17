HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed five new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Battery, 6 p.m. Saturday, 200 9th Street.
Deceased person, 10:30 p.m. Saturday, 1200 block of 12th Street.
Wanton endangerment involving a firearm, 9:30 a.m. Sunday, 900 block of Monroe Avenue.
Information report, 8:15 a.m. Sunday, 700 block of 10th Avenue.
Destruction of property and wanton endangerment, 4:28 a.m. Sunday, 2000 block of 9th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:
Aaron Blaine Blevins, 24, was jailed at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with attempted arson, domestic battery, possession of a controlled substance and destruction of property. Bond was $32,500.
James Michael Brown, 43, was jailed at 1:20 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with wanton endangerment, domestic assault, domestic battery and destruction of property. Bond was not set.
Morgan E. Jacobs, 30, was jailed at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Wayne County charged her with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Caleb Michael Ward, 30, was jailed at 4 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with receiving or transporting stolen property, no headlights, no registration, no motor vehicle inspection and driver’s licenses revoked for DUI.