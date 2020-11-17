Essential reporting in volatile times.

HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:

The Huntington Police Department listed five new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:

Battery, 6 p.m. Saturday, 200 9th Street.

Deceased person, 10:30 p.m. Saturday, 1200 block of 12th Street.

Wanton endangerment involving a firearm, 9:30 a.m. Sunday, 900 block of Monroe Avenue.

Information report, 8:15 a.m. Sunday, 700 block of 10th Avenue.

Destruction of property and wanton endangerment, 4:28 a.m. Sunday, 2000 block of 9th Avenue.

The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:

Aaron Blaine Blevins, 24, was jailed at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with attempted arson, domestic battery, possession of a controlled substance and destruction of property. Bond was $32,500.

James Michael Brown, 43, was jailed at 1:20 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with wanton endangerment, domestic assault, domestic battery and destruction of property. Bond was not set.

Morgan E. Jacobs, 30, was jailed at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Wayne County charged her with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.

Caleb Michael Ward, 30, was jailed at 4 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with receiving or transporting stolen property, no headlights, no registration, no motor vehicle inspection and driver’s licenses revoked for DUI.

Follow reporter Courtney Hessler at Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.

