HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 12 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 9:19 p.m. Sunday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Information report, 9:19 p.m. Sunday, 2200 block of 8th Avenue.
Destruction of property, 6:50 p.m. Sunday, 100 block of Leeward Avenue.
Burglary and entry of a dwelling or outhouse, 10:30 a.m. Saturday, 700 block of 6th Street.
Battery and harassment, 12:30 a.m. Sunday, 2100 block of Buffington Avenue.
Destruction of property and breaking and entering of an auto, midnight Sunday, 400 block of 11th Street.
Breaking and entering auto, 12:35 p.m. Sunday, 2400 block of Collis Avenue.
Wanton endangerment involving a firearm, 3 a.m. Sunday, 1000 block of 21st Street.
Destruction of property, midnight July 9, 300 block of Division Street.
Paraphernalia, 7:48 p.m. Saturday, 1000 block of 8 ½ Alley.
Destruction of property, 5 a.m. Sunday, 1200 block of Marcum Terrace.
Leaving the scene of an accident, possession of marijuana and wanton endangerment, 3:14 a.m. Sunday, 2100 block of 10th Avenue.
Deceased person, 8 p.m. Saturday, 500 block of Marcum Terrace.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:
Jonathon Mark Spurlin, 56, was jailed at 11:05 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged him with strangulation and domestic battery. Bond was not set.
William Adam Huey, 31, was jailed at 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with being a fugitive from justice, fleeing and obstructing. Bond was not set.