HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 27 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Friday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Battery, petit larceny and burglary, 12:38 a.m. Friday, 200 block of Oney Avenue.
Wanton endangerment, 9:45 p.m. Thursday, 1300 block of 3rd Avenue.
Trespass and destruction of city property, 8:44 p.m. Thursday, 400 block of South High Street.
DUI with a minor in vehicle, leaving the scene with property damage and DUI, 8:42 p.m. Thursday, 800 block of 28th Street.
Destruction of property, 4 p.m. Thursday, 1200 block of 26th Street.
Leaving the scene with property damage, 4:22 p.m. Thursday, 900 block of 28th Street.
Trespass, 4:04 p.m. Thursday, 1000 block of Jefferson Avenue.
Intoxication or drinking in public places, 3:05 p.m. Thursday, 1900 block of Doulton Avenue.
Loitering on city property, 3:46 p.m. Thursday, 300 block of 8th Street.
Domestic battery, 3:52 p.m. Thursday, 1100 block of 13th Street.
Loitering, 3:50 p.m. Thursday, 400 block of 6th Street.
Breaking and entering of an auto and destruction of property, 8 p.m. Wednesday, 1300 block of 6th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 2:32 p.m. Thursday, 200 block of Short Street.
Domestic battery, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 12, 3500 block of Nickel Plate Road.
Deceased person, 12:30 a.m. Thursday, 600 block of 31st Street.
Destruction of property and petit larceny, 2 p.m. Oct. 16, 1600 block of Artisan Avenue.
Identity theft, 12:18 p.m. Thursday, 900 block of 5th Avenue.
Warrant service, 11 a.m. Thursday, 300 block of Norway Avenue.
Paraphernalia, 10:13 a.m. Thursday, 1600 block of Madison Avenue.
Paraphernalia, 10:18 a.m. Thursday, 1900 block of Washington Avenue.
Paraphernalia and trespass, 9:44 a.m. Thursday, 700 block of West 20th Street.
Deceased person, 10:30 a.m. Thursday, 3000 block of Wallace Circle.
Obstruction of traffic, 9:15 a.m. Thursday, 3100 block of 8th Avenue.
Trespass, 7 a.m. Thursday, 900 block of Washington Avenue.
Runaway and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 7:48 a.m. Thursday, 400 block of 2nd Avenue.
DUI less than .150, 2:30 a.m. Thursday, 300 block of 33rd Street.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:
Galand Jamal Lewis, 34, was jailed at 8:20 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with brandishing a deadly weapon, fleeing from officer, felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance. Bond was $17,500.
Brian Robert Sandy, 49, was jailed at 5:40 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with conspiracy. Bond was $30,000.
James Franklin Will III, 38, was jailed at 2:35 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with nighttime burglary. Bond was not set.
Andrew Scott Dowler, 25, was jailed at 1:25 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with third-offense driving suspended. Bond was not set.