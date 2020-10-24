Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:

The Huntington Police Department listed 27 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Friday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:

Battery, petit larceny and burglary, 12:38 a.m. Friday, 200 block of Oney Avenue.

Wanton endangerment, 9:45 p.m. Thursday, 1300 block of 3rd Avenue.

Trespass and destruction of city property, 8:44 p.m. Thursday, 400 block of South High Street.

DUI with a minor in vehicle, leaving the scene with property damage and DUI, 8:42 p.m. Thursday, 800 block of 28th Street.

Destruction of property, 4 p.m. Thursday, 1200 block of 26th Street.

Leaving the scene with property damage, 4:22 p.m. Thursday, 900 block of 28th Street.

Trespass, 4:04 p.m. Thursday, 1000 block of Jefferson Avenue.

Intoxication or drinking in public places, 3:05 p.m. Thursday, 1900 block of Doulton Avenue.

Loitering on city property, 3:46 p.m. Thursday, 300 block of 8th Street.

Domestic battery, 3:52 p.m. Thursday, 1100 block of 13th Street.

Loitering, 3:50 p.m. Thursday, 400 block of 6th Street.

Breaking and entering of an auto and destruction of property, 8 p.m. Wednesday, 1300 block of 6th Avenue.

Petit larceny, 2:32 p.m. Thursday, 200 block of Short Street.

Domestic battery, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 12, 3500 block of Nickel Plate Road.

Deceased person, 12:30 a.m. Thursday, 600 block of 31st Street.

Destruction of property and petit larceny, 2 p.m. Oct. 16, 1600 block of Artisan Avenue.

Identity theft, 12:18 p.m. Thursday, 900 block of 5th Avenue.

Warrant service, 11 a.m. Thursday, 300 block of Norway Avenue.

Paraphernalia, 10:13 a.m. Thursday, 1600 block of Madison Avenue.

Paraphernalia, 10:18 a.m. Thursday, 1900 block of Washington Avenue.

Paraphernalia and trespass, 9:44 a.m. Thursday, 700 block of West 20th Street.

Deceased person, 10:30 a.m. Thursday, 3000 block of Wallace Circle.

Obstruction of traffic, 9:15 a.m. Thursday, 3100 block of 8th Avenue.

Trespass, 7 a.m. Thursday, 900 block of Washington Avenue.

Trespass, 7 a.m. Thursday, 900 block of Washington Avenue.

Runaway and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 7:48 a.m. Thursday, 400 block of 2nd Avenue.

DUI less than .150, 2:30 a.m. Thursday, 300 block of 33rd Street.

The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:

Galand Jamal Lewis, 34, was jailed at 8:20 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with brandishing a deadly weapon, fleeing from officer, felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance. Bond was $17,500.

Brian Robert Sandy, 49, was jailed at 5:40 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with conspiracy. Bond was $30,000.

James Franklin Will III, 38, was jailed at 2:35 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with nighttime burglary. Bond was not set.

Andrew Scott Dowler, 25, was jailed at 1:25 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with third-offense driving suspended. Bond was not set.

Follow reporter Courtney Hessler at Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.