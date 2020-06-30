Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $4.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:

The Huntington Police Department listed 12 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 11 p.m. Sunday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:

Assisting outside agency, 11 p.m. Sunday, 300 block of 8th Avenue.

Petit larceny, 9:30 p.m. Sunday, 1500 block of Madison Avenue.

Destruction of property, 9:10 p.m. Sunday, 800 block of 8th Street.

Shoplifting, 9:42 p.m. Sunday, 2100 block of 8th Avenue.

Found property, 7:45 p.m. Sunday, 600 block of West 3rd Street.

Burglary, 5:40 p.m. Sunday, 600 block of 14th Street.

Attempt to commit a felony and unlawful assault, 9 a.m. Sunday, 900 block of West 14th Street.

Breaking and entering, 1 a.m. Sunday, 500 block of Camden Road.

Wanton endangerment involving a firearm, 3:40 a.m. Sunday, 2100 block of 10th Avenue.

Destruction of property, 2:33 a.m. Sunday, 1800 block of Doulton Avenue.

Disorderly conduct, 800 block of 4th Avenue, 1:50 a.m. Sunday.

Petit larceny, 8:01 p.m. Saturday, 2100 block of 8th Avenue.

The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:

Jeanetta Irean Kosh, 39, was jailed at 11:15 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with third-offense DUI, driving on a license revoked or stolen for DUI, no insurance and defective equipment. Bond was set at $21,000.

Follow reporter Courtney Hessler at Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.