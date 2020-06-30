HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 12 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 11 p.m. Sunday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Assisting outside agency, 11 p.m. Sunday, 300 block of 8th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 9:30 p.m. Sunday, 1500 block of Madison Avenue.
Destruction of property, 9:10 p.m. Sunday, 800 block of 8th Street.
Shoplifting, 9:42 p.m. Sunday, 2100 block of 8th Avenue.
Found property, 7:45 p.m. Sunday, 600 block of West 3rd Street.
Burglary, 5:40 p.m. Sunday, 600 block of 14th Street.
Attempt to commit a felony and unlawful assault, 9 a.m. Sunday, 900 block of West 14th Street.
Breaking and entering, 1 a.m. Sunday, 500 block of Camden Road.
Wanton endangerment involving a firearm, 3:40 a.m. Sunday, 2100 block of 10th Avenue.
Destruction of property, 2:33 a.m. Sunday, 1800 block of Doulton Avenue.
Disorderly conduct, 800 block of 4th Avenue, 1:50 a.m. Sunday.
Petit larceny, 8:01 p.m. Saturday, 2100 block of 8th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:
Jeanetta Irean Kosh, 39, was jailed at 11:15 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with third-offense DUI, driving on a license revoked or stolen for DUI, no insurance and defective equipment. Bond was set at $21,000.